Polo man sentenced to 5 years for 2022 DUI death on Sterling’s 1st Ave. bridge

A Polo man has been sentenced to five years in prison for a January 2022 crash on a Sterling bridge that killed a pedestrian and injured a police officer.

Wayne A. Witt Jr., 50, formerly of Sterling, pleaded guilty Monday, Oct. 6, to one count of aggravated DUI resulting in death in connection with the Jan. 23, 2022, crash that killed Drew A. Barger, 35, of Sterling.

The crash happened about 1 a.m. that day on the First Avenue Bridge, just south of Wallace Street, as Barger was being questioned by Sterling police officer Travis Nease.

Authorities at that time said Barger was walking down the middle of the road about 12:40 a.m. when Nease parked in the southbound lane of the bridge, emergency lights activated, and got out of the squad car to talk to him.

Nease was standing by the rear of the car talking to Barger when Witt’s northbound pickup crossed the centerline, struck the squad car and Nease and then trapped Barger under the truck. The truck continued on, crashing into the viaduct center support. Barger died at the scene. Nease was treated at CGH Medical Center and released.

During the plea hearing Monday, Whiteside County Assistant State’s Attorney Ryan Simon said Witt’s blood alcohol content tested at 0.171, more than twice the legal limit, at the time of the crash.

Witt was staggering, slurring his speech and had other signs of intoxication, failed field sobriety tests and told Deputy Brennan Coward, who responded to the crash, that he’d been drinking in the hour and a half before colliding with the parked squad car, Simon told Whiteside County Judge Jennifer Rangel-Kelly.

But before she would accept the plea agreement, Rangel-Kelly ordered Witt to undergo drug testing at the courthouse. She said she wanted those results prior to accepting the deal to make sure Witt had been complying with pre-trial release conditions. Those results came back showing the presence of benzodiazepine. Court was again recessed so Witt could contact his doctor, who then immediately sent over documentation that Witt has a lawful prescription for a medication that contains the drug.

Rangel-Kelly then accepted the agreement, which detailed a five-year sentence, of which 85% must be served. He also must complete one year of mandatory supervised release and will be placed in an Illinois Department of Corrections substance abuse treatment program.

In exchange for his plea, one count each of aggravated DUI resulting in injury or death and driving too fast for conditions was dismissed.

During the hearing, Simon referenced what Witt told investigators the morning of the crash –that Witt believed his drinking affected his ability to stop his truck and that Witt also said, “I take full responsibility for my actions.”

Witt reiterated those comments when he made a statement Monday shortly after he was sentenced. Breaking down in tears throughout, Witt told the courtroom that he was truly sorry for his actions.

“He didn’t deserve that,” Witt said of Barger. “His family didn’t deserve that. My family didn’t deserve that.”

He also acknowledged that he will have the opportunity to get his life together and live out his life.

“Drew will not have that opportunity because of me,” he said.

Barger’s family did not attend the plea hearing, but had agreed to the terms of the agreement, Simon said.