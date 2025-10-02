Rock Falls police, council balk at mayor’s police chief selection, say in-house resumes were ignored

Rock Falls Mayor Rod Kleckler listens to Police Chief Dave Pilgrim as he announces his retirement from the force at the Sept. 2, 2025, Rock Falls City Council meeting. At a council meeting Sept. 30, Kleckler faced backlash from the department and city officials who say he is not being transparent in his selection of a new police chief. (Payton Felix)

Rock Falls Mayor Rod Kleckler faced a wall of opposition Tuesday evening, Sept. 30, as he formally announced his pick for the city’s new police chief.

Kleckler announced to the council that he was selecting Lee County Sheriff’s Deputy Rollie Elder to replace former Rock Falls Police Chief David Pilgrim, whose retirement went into effect Tuesday.

Klecker’s announcement came during the council’s committee of the whole meeting, which is essentially an informal council meeting to have an open debate about agenda items before a vote is cast. It’s also when several Rock Falls police officers and city officials condemned Kleckler’s selection process.

Speaking out against an outside hire, eight members of the Rock Falls Police Department said there were at least seven current department members who applied for the position. Many of the Rock Falls officers who spoke said their resumes and cover letters were not turned over to the council. Several of them gave those out at the meeting and asked for consideration for the chief position. The officers also gave the city a petition signed by 18 of the department’s 21 officers who all hold that same stance.

“We all deserve to be heard,” Patrol Sgt. Ryan McKanna said. It’s “hurtful that our voices were ignored in this process.”

Kleckler denied the accusation, calling it a “rumor,” and said that he reviewed every application for the position.

However, City Administrator Robbin D. Blackert said she was handed applications Tuesday night that she had “never seen” and that she only ever saw one - Elder’s.

Alderperson Violet Sobottka agreed.

“A transition should be smooth and uneventful. There’s a procedure to this, which has not been followed. It’s “become a one-person campaign to sway the council,” Sobottka said. “It’s not transparent.”

“It’s just not acceptable that we tear Rock Falls apart,” Sobottka said.

Kleckler did not allow Alderperson Gabriella McKanna to speak, saying that since she was choosing to abstain from voting, she could not participate in the discussion.

Deputy Chief Doug Wolber said that “anything besides” an “internal” hire “would have a long-lasting negative effect on the department.”

He added that it’s already had a “negative impact on morale,” and many officers have said they will leave if the next chief is hired from outside the department.

“Young officers need to see that there’s value in staying,” Detective Sgt. Jeremy Vondra said. Going with an outside hire will result in further “recruitment and retention problems.”

The new “chief needs to be selected based on length of service at one department,” Police Clerk Joy Colberg said.

“This process has been conducted differently than the past three,” Patrol Officer Matthew McKanna said.

Colberg said she’s worked under the past four chiefs, who were promoted from within the department.

Without the opportunity for promotions, “let’s consider who would want to work here,” Detective Autumn Day said.

The retiring chief also spoke to the council about the process.

The selection “process should be fair and transparent,” Pilgrim said. “If you choose to ignore these concerns brought before you tonight, you will only prove that you are a dangerous combination of arrogant and ignorant.”

Kleckler defended his decision, saying that it’s “obvious that those who addressed the council are not aware” of the laws governing this process.

“I felt it was my duty to pick the most qualified person available,” Kleckler said.

Elder previously served as a K-9 officer at the Whiteside County Sheriff’s Office, an officer at the Rock Falls Police Department and chief at the Erie Police Department, where he helped get the school resource officer program established at the high school and focused on community policing, Shaw Local has reported.

“I firmly believe that bringing camaraderie and teamwork together is a huge aspect in” becoming the next “chief of police and it’s unfortunate that we’re in this situation,” Elder said. “However, I’m 100% game for any process that would make everybody here happy.”

Whiteside County Sheriff John Booker gave the council a written statement that emphasized the importance of the decision.

“The individual you select will play a crucial role not only in leading your police department, but also in shaping how effectively we can all work together to protect our communities,” the statement said.

He pointed out that the sheriff’s office needs to have a “good working relationship” with the police department and that the two agencies often work together when responding to emergencies.

Booker said that it has nothing to do with Elder; it’s an issue with the selection process.

“Nobody reached out to ask us what” our “process” was, Booker said. “Both my deputy chief and I stand ready to assist this council in any way.”

City leaders in Dixon and Sterling have selected new police chiefs within the last couple of months.

Sterling officials appointed then-Deputy Chief Pat Bartel from within the department. In Dixon, a committee of 10 community leaders was assembled to conduct a lengthy interview process of the candidates who applied and decided to promote Dixon Police Sgt. Ryan Bivins to the police chief position.

Before adjourning the meeting on Tuesday, Kleckler asked the council for a show of hands to indicate who would vote yes at the upcoming City Council meeting to appoint Elder as chief.

No one raised a hand.

The next council meeting is set for 5:30 p.m. Oct. 7 at 603 W. 10th St. in Rock Falls.