Inaugural Veterans Summit held in Sterling to support local veterans

Attending the first Veteran's Summit were (left to right) Elisabeth Henson, Goodwill Veterans Employment Readiness Specialist, Eric Valdez, SVCC Financial Assistance Advisor and Coordinator of Veteran’s Services, Sammi Wiggins, Castor Home Nursing, Jack Kromer, IDES Veterans Representative/Career Coach, Tammy Nehrkorn, BEST, Inc. Business Services Representative and Deidre Woeple, IDVA Veteran Service Officer. (Photo Provided By BEST, Inc.)

The inaugural Veterans Summit took place Wednesday, Sept. 24, at the Sterling Illinois Department of Employment Security office. The event brought together organizations and service providers who support local veterans, creating an opportunity to network, share resources and collaborate on improving employment outcomes for veterans in the community.

According to the U.S. Department of Labor, veterans face challenges such as underemployment, with almost 33% of veterans working jobs that do not match their education, training or experience. This issue is particularly significant for disabled veterans, who may face additional barriers in the hiring process.

Attendees discussed the various services available to veterans and explored ways to better coordinate efforts across agencies. The goal of the summit was to enhance support systems and ensure that veterans have access to the tools and opportunities they need to succeed in the workforce.

This collaborative event marked a step toward strengthening the network of support for veterans in the region. The group will meet quarterly.

For information, call Jack Kromer, IDES veterans representative/veterans career coach at 1-815-213-5596.