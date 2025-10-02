Dixon secures $4.6M state grant to complete Project Rock pedestrian bridge

Dixon has been awarded a $4.6 million grant from the state of Illinois, administered through the Illinois Department of Transportation, to complete Project Rock, the fourth and final phase of the Riverfront Master Plan.

Project Rock will create a pedestrian and bike path bridge across the historic railroad bridge spanning the Rock River and add 1.8 miles of new pathway connections throughout Dixon. The project also delivers major improvements to Page Park’s roads and pathways, further enhancing access and recreation for residents and visitors.

State Sen. Li Arellano, R-Dixon, highlighted the project’s significance, noting that “Project Rock will have a transformational impact on Dixon’s historic downtown and the entire riverfront region. Generations of leaders, from multiple governments as well as the private sector, have committed themselves to planning and executing successful redevelopment along our Rock River.

“The state of Illinois has been and continues to be a partner in that legacy as we ensure Project Rock achieves its full potential for our citizens.”

This award builds on Dixon’s earlier success in securing a $13 million federal RAISE grant for the project. Rising construction costs in recent years created a funding gap, but the new state grant ensures Project Rock can now move forward without delay, according to a city-issued news release.

The city’s previously pledged $4.6 million in local funding will remain available for future infrastructure priorities, city officials said.

City Councilman Chris Bishop praised the win as both a milestone and a springboard.

“This is another significant win for our community. The funding will not only help us bring Project Rock to completion, but it also positions the city to approach future projects from a stronger financial footing. I want to express my appreciation to our dedicated city staff for the hard work and commitment they’ve put into making this possible. I also extend my thanks to everyone who has been involved with Project Rock – their efforts are truly making a difference.”

City Manager Danny Langloss emphasized the momentum building across Dixon.

“There has never been a more exciting time to live or work in Dixon. From the northern business district to the I-88 corridor, we continue to create wins for our community. I would like to thank our team and our partners for all of their great work.”

The $4.6 million grant was part of the Local Program Funding initiative created under Public Act 103-0589, which dedicated $400 million to enhance local transportation assets, promote complete street initiatives, and improve safety. More than 1,900 applications totaling over $5 billion were submitted statewide, with Dixon’s proposal selected based on readiness, mobility benefits, and place-based hardship, according to the release.