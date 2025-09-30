Newman girls tennis tops Princeton: Monday’s Sauk Valley roundup

Girls tennis

Newman 4, Princeton 3: The Comets had two singles wins and two doubles wins in the dual victory. At No. 1 singles, Emmy Burger won 6-3, 6-0. At No. 1 doubles, Elise Vander Bleek and Grace Tobias won 6-1, 3-6, 10-8 for Newman. Frances Haley and Lauryn Hiatt also won in three sets for Newman at No. 3 doubles, triumphing 7-5, 3-6, 10-7. Ella Ford won 6-0, 6-2 at No. 2 singles.

Girls Golf

Sterling 201, Rock Island 214: Toni Martinez led Sterling with a 47 as runner-up and Emily Schwingle shot a 48 to take third on senior night at Emerald Hill. Rock Island’s Mallory Hudnall shot a 44.

Boys golf

Alleman 164, Newman 165: Michael Morse shot a 38 and Jeff Thormeyer shot a 39 for the Comets to lead all golfers at Indian Bluff Golf Course.

Volleyball

Fulton d. Milledgeville 25-22, 25-22: The Steamers snapped the Missiles’ seven-game win streak in the road victory. Kendra Kingsby had eight digs and three kills for Milledgeville.



