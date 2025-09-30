Shaw Local

News   •   Sports   •   Obituaries   •   eNewspaper   •   The Scene
Sauk Valley

Newman girls tennis tops Princeton: Monday’s Sauk Valley roundup

Sauk Valley Sports Roundup

Sauk Valley Sports Roundup

By Drake Lansman

Girls tennis

Newman 4, Princeton 3: The Comets had two singles wins and two doubles wins in the dual victory. At No. 1 singles, Emmy Burger won 6-3, 6-0. At No. 1 doubles, Elise Vander Bleek and Grace Tobias won 6-1, 3-6, 10-8 for Newman. Frances Haley and Lauryn Hiatt also won in three sets for Newman at No. 3 doubles, triumphing 7-5, 3-6, 10-7. Ella Ford won 6-0, 6-2 at No. 2 singles.

Girls Golf

Sterling 201, Rock Island 214: Toni Martinez led Sterling with a 47 as runner-up and Emily Schwingle shot a 48 to take third on senior night at Emerald Hill. Rock Island’s Mallory Hudnall shot a 44.

Boys golf

Alleman 164, Newman 165: Michael Morse shot a 38 and Jeff Thormeyer shot a 39 for the Comets to lead all golfers at Indian Bluff Golf Course.

Volleyball

Fulton d. Milledgeville 25-22, 25-22: The Steamers snapped the Missiles’ seven-game win streak in the road victory. Kendra Kingsby had eight digs and three kills for Milledgeville.


PremiumPrep SportsHigh School SportsSauk ValleyIHSASauk Valley MediaSauk Valley Front Headlines
Drake Lansman

Drake Lansman

Sauk Valley Media/Shaw Local sports reporter since May of 2024. Drake is a Bettendorf native who graduated from Iowa State University. He previously covered sports in the Quad Cities area for nine years.