OSF Saint Katharine welcomes Dr. Andrew Feyh, general surgeon

OSF Saint Katharine in Dixon is pleased to announce the addition of Dr. Andrew Feyh to its general surgery team. (Photo Provided By OSF HealthCare)

OSF HealthCare is welcoming Dr. Andrew Feyh to its team of general surgery providers, expanding access to surgical care for patients in the Sauk Valley and surrounding communities.

Feyh began seeing patients Monday, Sept. 22, at OSF HealthCare Saint Katharine Medical Center – Commerce Towers, 215 E. First St. in Dixon. He joins the surgical team of Dr. David Powers and Dr. Matthew Hefty.

Feyh offers a wide range of surgical services, including:

gallbladder surgery

hernia surgery

colon surgery

removal of cysts or lipomas

biopsies

He earned his medical degree from Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine, where he also completed his general surgery residency. Most recently, Feyh completed a two-year fellowship in trauma and critical care at Cook County Health, equipping him with advanced expertise in managing complex surgical cases.

To schedule an appointment with Feyh, call 815-288-1035.