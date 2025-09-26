Oregon boys golf shoots season low at BNC meet: Thursday’s Sauk Valley roundup

Boys golf

Big Northern Conference meet: Oregon shot a season-best 335 to take fourth at Timber Pointe Golf Club in Poplar Grove. Rockford Christian (317) was team champion, followed by Lutheran (331) and Byron (333). Dixon (350) was sixth and Rock Falls (362) was ninth.

Jackson Messenger led the Hawks with a 77 to take third and Nole Campos tied Dixon’s Brody Nicklaus (79) in fifth. Lucas Porter shot an 84 to lead Rock Falls in 16th.

NUIC meet: Dakota (304) edged Fulton (306) to take the team title at Wolf Hollow Golf Course in Lena. Forreston (317) was third, Eastland (329) was fourth, Amboy (361) was 10th, Polo (435) was 13th and West Carroll (445) was 14th.

Dakota’s Koehn Lawler shot a 70 to take first and River Ridge’s Sam Rife (71) was runner-up. Forreston’s Darin Greenfield shot a 73 to take third while Fulton’s Owen Van Zuiden (75) was fourth. Jacob Voss (76) tied for fifth and Dawson Price (77) tied for eighth for Fulton. Forreston’s Kaden Brown also shot a 77 and Fulton’s Noah Bauscher shot a 78.

Eastland’s Camron Huber (80) took 13th while Brixen Dale and Braden Anderson each shot 82s in 15th place. Forreston’s Daylen Rahn and Fulton’s Chase Dykstra each shot 83s to tie for 17th. Kendall Erdmann (84) was 22nd for Forreston and Harper Keim (85) was 26th for Eastland. Westin Wittenauer led Amboy with an 87 to take 29th with Eastland’s Jacob Brower.

Volleyball

Alleman d. Sterling 25-23, 16-25, 25-21: The Golden Warriors fell just short in Western Big 6 Conference action. Nia Harris led Sterling with 12 kills and added 11 digs. Sydney Giffin had 27 assists and three aces while Kasey Weeks added seven kills and one solo block.

Sterling's Nia Harris (left), Megan Stutzke and Sydney Giffin wait for a serve against Alleman Thursday, Sept. 25, 2025.

Milledgeville d. AFC 25-5, 25-4: The Missiles cruised at home as Kendra Kingsby (three aces) had eighth kills and Kennedy Livengood (two aces) added seven. Livengood also had 12 digs and three blocks. Lexis Grenoble had 15 assists for Milledgeville (13-3, 4-1 NUIC South).

Eastland d. Morrison 25-17, 25-10: The Cougars improved to 14-3 and 5-0 in NUIC South play as Trixie Carroll (three aces) had eight kills and Emerson Mlakar (three blocks) added six. Keara Kaus had 16 assists and three aces for Eastland, and Morgan McCullough had 16 digs.

Erie-Prophetstown d. Princeton 25-21, 25-20: On Tuesday, the Panthers won their 10th straight match as Lauren Abbott had eight kills and Ashlyn Johnson had seven. Kaylee Keegan had 20 assists for the Panthers in the home win.

Polo d. Amboy 25-18, 25-15: Brylee Laskowski led Polo with seven kills while Reese Mekeel added six. Cam Jones had four kills, two aces and eight assists for the Marcos.

Girls tennis

Geneseo 4, Dixon 1: Brooklyn Arjes had Dixon’s lone win at No. 1 singles, prevailing 6-2, 6-0.