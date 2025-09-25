Shaw Local

Shaw Local Radio Podcast: Talk-Line with Steve Marco interviews Brandon Clark on Kitzman Farms and more news

Kitzman’s Farm Sanctuary is hosting special outdoor walking tours Saturday, Aug. 2, 2025.

By John Sahly
The TALK-LINE interview for Sept. 24 featured Shaw Local News reporter Brandon Clark looking at local news coverage on stories like the Kitzman Farm’s care of animals, a new tattoo business now open, “Calm the Chaos” work between area fire departments, a golfing area offering a contest for Chicago Bears tickets, and the work ongoing for the “Thank You Veterans” insert in November.

John Sahly is the Managing editor for the Shaw Local News Network. He has been with Shaw Media since 2008, previously serving as digital editor, and the Daily Chronicle sports editor and sports reporter.