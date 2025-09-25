Shaw Local Radio Podcast: Talk-Line with Steve Marco interviews Brandon Clark on Kitzman Farms and more news

The TALK-LINE interview for Sept. 24 featured Shaw Local News reporter Brandon Clark looking at local news coverage on stories like the Kitzman Farm’s care of animals, a new tattoo business now open, “Calm the Chaos” work between area fire departments, a golfing area offering a contest for Chicago Bears tickets, and the work ongoing for the “Thank You Veterans” insert in November.

