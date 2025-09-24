Rock Falls homecoming parade is Sept. 25; police announce route, road closures

The Rock Falls Homecoming parade begins at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 25, starting at West Fifth and Grace Avenue, traveling east on Fifth Street, north on Fourth Avenue, then west on Second Street to Rock Falls High School. (Map provided by the Rock Falls Police Department)

The Rock Falls High School homecoming parade on Thursday, Sept. 25, will result in several road closures, according to the Rock Falls Police Department.

West Second Street will be closed from First Avenue to 12th Avenue, and West Fifth Street will close between Fourth Avenue and 12th Avenue. Additionally, Fourth, Fifth, Galt, Sixth, Seventh, Eighth, 10th, 11th and Grace avenues will be closed between Second and Fifth streets.

Both the First Avenue and Avenue G bridges will remain open.

The parade begins at 5:30 p.m., starting at West Fifth and Grace Avenue, traveling east on Fifth Street, north on Fourth Avenue, then west on Second Street to Rock Falls High School.

Closures will begin about 5:15 p.m. Drivers are urged to use alternate routes, exercise caution and never move barricades. Police will be on-site to assist with traffic and safety.