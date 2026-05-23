Yorkville Public Library summer programs for kids

Yorkville Public Library Hours:

• 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday to Thursday

• 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday

• 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday

Curbside service is available for those not wishing to enter the library. The library will be closed on May 25.

Escape Room Adventure

This month’s family fun Escape Adventure is ready! Use the clues to unlock the boxes before the next group comes in, you only have 30 minutes. Contact the Youth Service Department for an appointment time at 630-553-4354, ext 108 or stop in.

3D Printing (virtual)

Leah English provides a step-by-step tutorial on how to use Tinkercad. Tinkercad is an easy-to-use 3D CAD design tool, where you can create an object that we can print on our 3D printer. Check out the library’s YouTube channel, follow the steps to create your own 3D printed piece. 3D Prints are $.20/gram. Use this email address to submit creations: YPL3DPrint@gmail.com

DROP IN STORY TIME (at YPL)

10:30 a.m., every Friday

Join us at YPL every Friday at 10:30 for Drop In Story Time. This story time is held in the Children’s area of the library. A volunteer from The Friends of the Library is our special reader.

Unearth a Story- Summer Read 2026

June 1-July 31

Pick up your first of four reading logs beginning May 26. If you get your reading log between May 26 and June 17, you can enter a drawing for a prize.

YOGA for Kids

10:30 a.m., Tuesday, June 2 and 16

YOGA for Kids (ages 4-10)

Join Mrs Karen the first and third Tuesday this summer for children’s YOGA. Register each child separately.

Spanish Storytime

5:30 p.m., Thursday, June 4

The first Thursday of each month we will have a student from the YHS National Spanish Honor Society read books in Spanish to the group.

Window Art

June 8-13 (you choose the day and time that is convenient)

Help us liven up the library with window art. You can come in anytime/any day (June 8-13) to create your artwork. Please register for the event on the website. Space is limited.

Toddler Play

10:30 a.m. Tuesday, June 9

Caregivers and littles stop by to play at the library and meet new friends. No registration needed.

Afternoon Hangout- LEGOs

12:30 p.m., Tuesday, June 9

Join us for LEGOs. We will supply the LEGOs, you supply the creativity. Please register on the YPL website.

Stories in the Park- Town Square

11:30 a.m., Wednesday, June 10

Stories in the Park is back. Explore Yorkville Parks and listen to a Story Time.

This summer’s schedule includes:

11:30 a.m., June 10 - Town Square Park (301 North Bridge)

10:30 a.m., June 24 - Rotary Park (2775 Grande Trail)

10:30 a.m., July 8 - YJWC Park Heartland Park (1267 Taus Circle)

10:30 a.m., July 22 - Beecher Park (901 Game Farm Road)

Spanish Storytime (Facebook)

1 p.m., Wednesday, June 10 and 24

Spanish Story Time, hosted by this month’s special guest reader. This recording can be found on the YPL Facebook page.

SciTech Exploring Fossils

2 p.m., Wednesday, June 10

An exciting STEMshop as we explore Earth’s secrets. Participants will learn about fossils, what they are, where they come from and how they are formed, have a chance to examine some specimens and create their own fossil casts with air dry clay to take home. Space is limited so register soon.

Crafternoon

2 p.m., Thursday, June 11

Let’s CRAFT!

Register for Crafternoon and create fun art with Ms Jennette.

Farmacy Farmstand Storytime and Bee Presentation

10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 13

Join us at the Farmacy Farmstand for Story Time. After Story Time, Pearl will share information about bees and how important they are to the world. Bees will not be present during the program.

LEGO Kits

June 15-20 (you choose the day and time that is convenient)

Come by the library during open hours the week of June 15. Themed container of various LEGOs will be made available for use in the library. Using only the bricks provided and your creativity, make your build. Your creation will be added to the LEGO display at the library.

Storytime with Snow (Sheriff Dept. K-9)

10:30 a.m., Monday, June 15

K9 Snow from the Kendall County Sheriff’s Office is joining in for Story Time. You will find out about K9 Snow and his past, after enjoying wonderful books. K9 Snow is a comfort dog for the Kendall County Sheriff’s Office, designed to provide support and interaction within the community. He is a shepherd/husky mix. K9 Snow came from the Tails of Redemption program, which focuses on providing second chances to shelter dogs and individuals in custody.

Junior Threads & More

1 p.m., Monday, June 15

Do you crochet, knit, needlepoint, sew, quilt or like to draw? Come hang out and work on your unfinished projects, show off finished projects, or check out what other people are doing.

Dinosaur Cooking Decorating (10 and Up)

10 a.m., Wednesday, June 17

Mrs. Bethany is back to show us new techniques in decorating (dinosaur) cookies. Register soon, space is limited!

Volcano!

2 p.m., Wednesday, June 17

Second grade and older. Learn about volcanoes. Get ready for an eruption of excitement that’s sure to make learning about volcanoes a BLAST! Registration is required.

Pokémon Club

11:45 a.m., Thursday, June 18

Ms. Jessica S. will teach us the value of the cards, how to make good trades, and how to use the cards to play Pokémon. She is also providing cards for those who do not have any.

Tots and Toddlers

10:30 a.m. Tuesday, June 23

Join us for songs, stories, and dancing. Your child will receive a take home craft to complete. Register each child separately.

Stories in the Park- Rotary Park

10:30 a.m., Wednesday, June 24

Explore Yorkville Parks and listen to a Story Time. Rotary Park, 2775 Grande Trail)

Art with Averin

2 p.m., Wednesday, June 24

Grades 1-6. Join us for this special opportunity to create your own piece of art. Averin will provide step by step instructions for drawing a piece of art.

Only One You

10:30 a.m. or 2 p.m., Thursday, June 25

We will read the book, “Only One You” by Linda Kranz. Then paint rocks to resemble the fish in the book. This fish will be displayed in the Children’s Courtyard for all to see. Dress for the mess.

Jumpstart Screenings

10:30 a.m., Friday, June 26

Jumpstart is a free service for pregnant woman and those with children 0-3 years of age. Jumpstart offers many services to ensure the child gets the right support to succeed. Stop by for a free screening.

3D Printing

10:30 a.m., Saturday, June 27

Fifteen minute appointments are available each month. Ms. Jessica will provide one on one instruction for Tinkercad and how to create a 3D model. The model will be printed on the 3D Printer available to pick up on a future date. Cost: $0.20 / gram. You are also able to submit your print at YPL3DPrint@gmail.com if it is more convenient.

Read with Paws

10:30 a.m., Saturday, June 27

Children can come to the library, select a book, and read to a furry friend. All therapy dogs and handlers have been certified by an accredited organization. This program was designed originally because children feel less pressure to read to a dog than an adult so, it was meant to be a way to help struggling readers or even just encourage reading. It is open to all levels of readers and non-readers. Please register for your 15 minute time slot on the YPL website. Space is limited. If you are unable to attend, contact the library.

Artful Beginnings (preschool)

10:30 a.m., Monday, June 29

Will be reading a book then create a fun craft project. Dress for the mess. If you have multiple children, register each child separately.