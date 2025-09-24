Lee County property transfers for Sept. 15-19, 2025

Warranty deeds

Beverly Johnson to Robert J Noy, one parcel in Woodhaven Lakes: one parcel in May Township: 13-21-11-401-010, $0.

Jamie A Haines to Greg S Fleming, trustee, Greg S Fleming Revocable Trust, Lisa Jo Fleming, trustee, and Lisa Jo Fleming Revocable Trust, one parcel in Willow Creek Township: 21-12-27-200-010, $340,560.

Lorena Tellez to Breanna Fisher, one parcel in Dixon Township: 07-02-32-228-014, $110,000.

Liandro G Arellano Jr and Jamie M Arellano to Zachary Young and Claire Williams, 518 E. Second St., Dixon, $243,400.

St Marys Cement Us Llc toCandice L Larson and Anne M Anderson, one parcel in Dixon Township: 07-02-16-200-005, $60,000.

John G Menzel to Kevin M Johnson and Aubrey A Marks, one parcel in Viola Township: 20-11-34-200-004, $85,000.

Gene & Norma Legacy Llc to Teresa Frawley, Cynthia Daley, Beth Donahue, Paula J Henkel and Brian Sondgeroth, two parcels in Lee Center Township: 11-16-33-100-014 and 11-16-33-300-001; and three parcels in Sublette Township: 19-22-23-400-001, 19-22-23-400-006 and 19-22-25-300-010, $0.

Edwin Yingling and Mary P Yingling to Joshua L Blythe, 713 W. First St., Dixon, $52,000.

Daniel E Oconnell III, Daniel E Oconnell and Marcia K Oconnell to Chelcie M Oconnell and Brandon J Poss, one parcel in Lee Center Township: 11-16-17-100-018, $0.

Anita Marie Flanders, Rita A Clason and Jed J Clason to Michael P Boling and Gerri T Boling, one parcel in Woodhaven Lakes: 13-21-01-304-016, $23,000.

Cindy A Apple to Israel M Garcia and Maria I Garcia, one parcel in May Township: 13-21-19-100-004, $5,000.

Dawn Schwarz, Brittany Schwartz, Tayla Schwartz, Ashlyn Schwarz and Robert G Schwarz to Sandra Carol Everson Jones, 322 W. 3rd St., Dixon, $69,900.

Brent Kutz and Carol Kutz to Clifford Charles Chase, 207 College Ave., Dixon, $119,000.

James G Carter and Jennifer A Carter to Kent M Jensen and August N Jensen, 511 College Ave., Dixon, $85,000.

Kent Jensen and August Jensen to Patrick J Mcintyre, 1618 W. Fourth St., Dixon, $128,000.

Timothy L Bartlett and Barbara J Bartlett to Jessica Alanis, one parcel in Woodhaven Lakes: 13-21-12-204-004, $27,000.

Quit claim deeds

Leonardo Sanchez Chavez, Griselda Sanchez and Jose Leonardo Sanchez Barajas to Sabas A Sanchez, one parcel in Woodhaven Lakes: 13-21-12-252-024, $0.

Rafael A Valdivieso to Rafael Anthony Valdivieso, three parcels in Wyoming Township: 22-18-03-200-015, 22-18-03-200-016, 22-18-03-200-017, $0.

Trustees deeds

Central Bank Illinois Trustee and Olson Farm Trust Number 15-002 to Robert J Olson and Wendy A Olson, one parcel in East Grove Township: 08-20-06-400-009, $483,168.

Rock River Housing Trust and Susan J Spratt, trustee, to Sarah J Quincer, 604 E. Graham St., Dixon, $0.