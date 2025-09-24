Shaw Local

76th Grand Detour Arts Festival winners named

Ryan Jandrey, the Charles Kested Best of Show winner, is pictured with Judge Danielle Koenig the 2025 Grand Detour Arts Festival in Grand Detour.

By Shaw Local News Network

The Grand Detour Arts Festival took place recently, and the results are in, with many accolades for area artisans.

2025 adult winners

  • Charles Kested Best of Show – Ryan Jandrey, Dixon
  • Best Painting Medium – Karen Tucker, Dixon; runner-up, Stuart Roddy, Coleta
  • Best 3D – Nancy Ocken, Polo; runner-up, Robert Spickerman, Sheridan
  • Best 2D – Ben Calvert, Villa Park; runner-up, Petal Pushers, Dixon
  • Best Photography – Stephen Hart, Sterling; runner-up, David Bingaman, Dixon
  • Best Woodwork – Michael Kriz, Walnut; runner-up, Bill Thumm, Rockford
  • Best Jewelry – Margaret Rogowski, Lockport; runner-up, Carol Musial, Lombard
  • The Tradition Continues Award – Rachel Newell, Chillicothe

Student winners

Kindergarten through second grade:

  • 1st – Jeremiah Anderson for watercolor
  • 2nd – Lilah Bunch for oil pastel and glitter
  • 3rd – Gracelynn Wicker for watercolor
  • Honorable Mention – Finley Becker for mixed media
  • Judge’s Choice – Riveya Galindo for marker

Third grade through fifth grade:

  • 1st – Emersyn Smice for chalk
  • 2nd – Grey O’Rourke for oil pastel and watercolor
  • 3rd – London Laurent for chalk
  • Honorable Mention – Mitzy Peralta for oil pastels
  • Judge’s Choice – Kaylee Steele for mixed media

Sixth grade through eighth grade:

  • 1st – Olivia Showalter for oil pastel and watercolor
  • 2nd – Kenzie Alletto for mixed media
  • 3rd – Mishel Yordy for clay
  • Honorable Mention – Cooper Fox for mixed media
  • Judge’s Choice – Charlotte Gallagher for crayon

Ninth grade through 12th grade:

  • 1st – Nivea Noon for colored pencil
  • 2nd – Abbie Ludwig for watercolor
  • 3rd – Claire Freeman for colored pencil
  • Honorable Mention – Cristen Morgan for computer generated
  • Judge’s Choice – Daeshia Palmer for colored pencil
  • Best of Show – Nivea Noon for ceramic
