76th Grand Detour Arts Festival winners named

The Grand Detour Arts Festival took place recently, and the results are in, with many accolades for area artisans.
2025 adult winners
- Charles Kested Best of Show – Ryan Jandrey, Dixon
- Best Painting Medium – Karen Tucker, Dixon; runner-up, Stuart Roddy, Coleta
- Best 3D – Nancy Ocken, Polo; runner-up, Robert Spickerman, Sheridan
- Best 2D – Ben Calvert, Villa Park; runner-up, Petal Pushers, Dixon
- Best Photography – Stephen Hart, Sterling; runner-up, David Bingaman, Dixon
- Best Woodwork – Michael Kriz, Walnut; runner-up, Bill Thumm, Rockford
- Best Jewelry – Margaret Rogowski, Lockport; runner-up, Carol Musial, Lombard
- The Tradition Continues Award – Rachel Newell, Chillicothe
Student winners
Kindergarten through second grade:
- 1st – Jeremiah Anderson for watercolor
- 2nd – Lilah Bunch for oil pastel and glitter
- 3rd – Gracelynn Wicker for watercolor
- Honorable Mention – Finley Becker for mixed media
- Judge’s Choice – Riveya Galindo for marker
Third grade through fifth grade:
- 1st – Emersyn Smice for chalk
- 2nd – Grey O’Rourke for oil pastel and watercolor
- 3rd – London Laurent for chalk
- Honorable Mention – Mitzy Peralta for oil pastels
- Judge’s Choice – Kaylee Steele for mixed media
Sixth grade through eighth grade:
- 1st – Olivia Showalter for oil pastel and watercolor
- 2nd – Kenzie Alletto for mixed media
- 3rd – Mishel Yordy for clay
- Honorable Mention – Cooper Fox for mixed media
- Judge’s Choice – Charlotte Gallagher for crayon
Ninth grade through 12th grade:
- 1st – Nivea Noon for colored pencil
- 2nd – Abbie Ludwig for watercolor
- 3rd – Claire Freeman for colored pencil
- Honorable Mention – Cristen Morgan for computer generated
- Judge’s Choice – Daeshia Palmer for colored pencil
- Best of Show – Nivea Noon for ceramic