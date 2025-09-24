76th Grand Detour Arts Festival winners named

Ryan Jandrey, the Charles Kested Best of Show winner, is pictured with Judge Danielle Koenig the 2025 Grand Detour Arts Festival in Grand Detour. (Provided By Grand Detour Arts Festival)

The Grand Detour Arts Festival took place recently, and the results are in, with many accolades for area artisans.

2025 adult winners

Charles Kested Best of Show – Ryan Jandrey, Dixon

Best Painting Medium – Karen Tucker, Dixon; runner-up, Stuart Roddy, Coleta

Best 3D – Nancy Ocken, Polo; runner-up, Robert Spickerman, Sheridan

Best 2D – Ben Calvert, Villa Park; runner-up, Petal Pushers, Dixon

Best Photography – Stephen Hart, Sterling; runner-up, David Bingaman, Dixon

Best Woodwork – Michael Kriz, Walnut; runner-up, Bill Thumm, Rockford

Best Jewelry – Margaret Rogowski, Lockport; runner-up, Carol Musial, Lombard

The Tradition Continues Award – Rachel Newell, Chillicothe

Student winners

Kindergarten through second grade:

1st – Jeremiah Anderson for watercolor

2nd – Lilah Bunch for oil pastel and glitter

3rd – Gracelynn Wicker for watercolor

Honorable Mention – Finley Becker for mixed media

Judge’s Choice – Riveya Galindo for marker

Third grade through fifth grade:

1st – Emersyn Smice for chalk

2nd – Grey O’Rourke for oil pastel and watercolor

3rd – London Laurent for chalk

Honorable Mention – Mitzy Peralta for oil pastels

Judge’s Choice – Kaylee Steele for mixed media

Sixth grade through eighth grade:

1st – Olivia Showalter for oil pastel and watercolor

2nd – Kenzie Alletto for mixed media

3rd – Mishel Yordy for clay

Honorable Mention – Cooper Fox for mixed media

Judge’s Choice – Charlotte Gallagher for crayon

