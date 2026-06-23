Linda Kunze Plaza improvements to begin in July

The renovation of Linda Kunze Plaza in downtown Downers Grove will begin in July and is slated for completion in November. (Photo Provided By Village of Downers Grove)

Improvements to Linda Kunze Plaza will begin in July now that Downers Grove Village Council has approved a contractor with Copenhaver Construction to perform the work.

The Village Council on June 16 gave the go ahead for the $2.9 million project, which is expected to be completed in November.

Work will be performed in two phases: the west and east halves of the plaza, which is adjacent to the downtown train station.

The work includes removal and replacement of sidewalks, construction of a foundation for public art, installation of a fountain feature, the addition of a gateway sign, landscaping and irrigation, masonry seat walls, repair the existing clock and roadway patching.

Commissioner Mike Davenport said the council has been talking about the improvements for two years.

“This is our front door, and, in fact, an awful lot has gone into making this super attractive for good reason,” Davenport said at the council’s said at council’s June 8 meeting.

“People tend to do some nice things with their front doors. They frequently spend a little bit more money on those doors than the door out back.”

“This is the heart of town. So, we had designs that weren’t as successful as what we’re looking at right now.”

“It’s all part of one environment. It’s going to be a great thing for us to take cues from when we start looking at what’s happening on the north side of the tracks, too.”

Davenport added that the plaza is great tribute to Kunze, who was the executive director of the Downers Grove Downtown Management Corporation for 20 years. She died is 2018.

“The Linda Kunze-named plaza, (is) really a great justice. It’s appropriate. She most likely would really like this too.”

Mayor Bob Barnett said the plaza is host to many village activities.

“The fact that it is used so often part of why we’re doing this,” Barnett said.

“It’s got a strong run on a Friday night.” he said, adding that Kunze had a lot to do with making that happen.

“It’s an excellent project that makes all the sense in the world.”