Bridging the gap: My GEAR Outreach helps children in foster care in Whiteside, Lee, Ogle counties and beyond

When children are torn from everything they know and thrust into foster care, one woman’s program steps in to give them hope, comfort and a sense of belonging on their very first night.

Liz Estilow started My GEAR Outreach, a nonprofit organization that supports local children from infancy through age 18 as they enter foster, adoptive or kinship care. The organization provides “first overnight” bags and welcome boxes to help ease the transition into new homes.

My GEAR Outreach gives foster children overnight bags, clothing, personal supplies and other items to help make the transition to a new home a little less intimidating. (Shaw Local File Photo)

After working as a social worker for 20 years, Estilow stepped away from direct service but wanted to remain connected to foster families. She founded the nonprofit as a way to continue supporting the children and families she cares about.

“It’s a way to give back to our kids and to let our kids know that they’ve got a community that is supporting them and loving them,” Estilow said. “And then also letting our foster families know that they have some support too, and they’ve got someone to reach out to when they need things.”

First overnight bags include new pajamas, socks, underwear, a pillow, a pillowcase, a blanket, a bible, crayons, pens, pencils, journals, coloring books, age-appropriate toys and activities, and a stuffed animal. Welcome boxes contain a toothbrush, toothpaste, shampoo, conditioner, deodorant, a water bottle, a hairbrush, a fun washcloth, a comb, liquid bath soap and a night light.

Estilow said the reality of foster care removals is often sudden and traumatic, with many children entering the system carrying only a handful of belongings. She hopes the welcome boxes and overnight bags will ease that transition.

“Most removals are emergency removals,” Estilow said. “They happen right this minute – the child needs to be removed and, often, children will take whatever little belongings that they have in a black garbage bag, and that’s how they enter foster care. And it’s just not OK. It’s not OK for our kids to know that that is their worth.”

Now in its 10th year, My GEAR began in Clinton County, Iowa, and has since expanded its reach to children in nine additional counties across eastern Iowa and western Illinois, including Lee, Ogle and Whiteside.

Estilow said she would love to expand the program into additional counties, but she does not have the time or the money. She said that launching the program in a new county costs about $3,000, with annual operating expenses ranging from $3,000 to $10,000 per county.

“I’m kind of at my limits right now. I work full time. I am a foster care recruiter for Four Oaks on the Iowa side,” Estilow said. “Volunteers to help with fundraising is what I really need ... someone who writes grants and someone who likes to fundraise.”

She said donations can be made through the organization’s website, where supporters also can find information about ongoing fundraisers. The group’s Facebook page, My GEAR Outreach, regularly posts information on its current needs.

Monetary contributions are accepted via PayPal, Cash App, Venmo and other common platforms. Supporters can fund welcome boxes for $50 per box or overnight bags for $150 per bag.

In addition to financial support, the organization welcomes donations of new items for the welcome boxes and first overnight bags. Interested donors are encouraged to contact the group through its website to arrange donations or pickups.

“These kids are going through one of the most traumatic experiences they’ll ever experience, and they deserve new things,” Estilow said.

Estilow also shared some sobering statistics about the foster care system, highlighting the critical shortage of available homes for children in need. She said that in Iowa, there is about a 43% deficit in foster homes compared with the number of children entering care – a problem that she said is mirrored in Illinois.

“This shortage means kids are often removed not only from their homes but also from their communities, schools and activities,” Estilow said. “They can end up an hour or even three hours away, making it harder to stay connected to their biological families and support systems.”

Estilow said that the ultimate goal of foster care is reunification – helping families heal so children can return home safely. She said that Iowa sees about 4,000 children entering foster care each year, while Illinois, with larger population centers such as Chicago, has numbers closer to 23,000 annually.

For those considering becoming foster parents, basic requirements vary slightly by state but generally include being at least 21 years old, having a home with appropriate sleeping quarters for children, passing background checks and completing training classes through local agencies. Marital status and income are not barriers to fostering.

Recognizing that fostering can be emotionally demanding, Estilow encourages people who may not want or be able to foster to find other ways to support foster families. This could include helping with meals, transportation, donations or volunteering with nonprofits such as My GEAR Outreach.

“There’s also a lot people can do simply by talking about foster care and raising awareness,” Estilow said. “Sometimes, the conversation alone can inspire others to step up and help.”

Those interested in becoming foster parents in Illinois can start by visiting the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services website at dcfs.illinois.gov.

“My GEAR Outreach ensures every dollar donated goes straight to local kids and families,” Estilow said. “If people want me to speak to their organizations about foster care or our work, I’m always happy to share.”

For more information on the program or to make a donation, visit mygearoutreach.org.