Lee County property transfers for Sept. 8-12, 2025

Warranty deeds

Dale O Nunemaker, trustee, and Dale Owen Nunemaker Trust to Carol J Shank, 16-01-25-200-018, $43,889.

Stormy Jo Douglas to Amanda Claire Page, 517 N. Brinton Ave., Dixon, $199,500.

Robert L Plummer and R P Lumber Co Inc to Mlr Investments Llc, 2158 State Route 26, Dixon, $300,000.

Tini Montavon to Wyatt C D Atkinson and Jessica M Milligan, 428 W. Cherry St. Compton, $135,000.

National Residential Nominee Services Inc to Ethan M Hoyle, Grace L Smith, Grace Smith and Ethan Hoyle, 502 N. Dixon Ave., Dixon, $158,000.

Humberto Hermosillo to National Residential Nominee Services Inc, 502 N. Dixon Ave., Dixon, $158,000.

Scott J Bailey and Tiffany M Bailey to Todd M Troutman and Jacqueline S Troutman, 708 Spruce St., Dixon, $139,000.

Quit claim deeds

Elizabeth A Finkboner and Elizabeth A Danekas to David Cacique and Jose Morales Hernandez, 703 Paddock, Ashton, $0.

David Cacique and Jose Morales Hernandez to Elizabeth A Finkboner and Elizabeth A Danekas, 610 N. First St., Ashton, $0.

John R Moore and Jerome R Moore to John R Moore, Annette S Moore and James R Moore, one parcel in Woodhaven Lakes: 13-21-11-277-019, $0.

Jerry H Gleason and Laura L Gleason to John Herbst and Dawn Herbst, one parcel in Woodhaven Lakes: 13-21-01-478-002, $13,000.

Rodger Philips and Chris Philips to Herbert Bluder, one parcel in Woodhaven Lakes: 13-21-12-328-036, $0.

Faride K Alzein to Catherine Frances Novella, one parcel in Woodhaven Lakes: 13-21-01-153-045, $0.

Michael E Cardine and Linda D Cardine to Michael E Cardine and Linda D Cardine, 3582 Elva Road, Steward, $0.

Sergio Juarez to Victor Juarez and Tabitha Juarez, one parcel in Woodhaven Lakes: 13-21-02-329-015, $0.

Robert Mezo, Deborah Gapinski and Mary Jane Shank to Deborah Gapinski, 608 Cushing St., Dixon, $0.

Helen Finneran, trustee, and Raymond Zukowski Trust to Nicole Zukowski, one parcel in Woodhaven Lakes: 13-21-02-478-036, $0.

Michelle Halper Crow to Gregg P Swanstrom and Joann M Davila, one parcel in Woodhaven Lakes: 13-21-12-428-017, $3,500.

Heidi K Verdon and Gregory D Hickey to Gregory D Hickey, trustee, Heidi K Hickey, trustee, Gregory D Hickey Living Trust and Heidi K Hickey Living Trust, one parcel in Woodhaven Lakes: 13-21-12-255-010, $0.

Gena Nelson to Gena Nelson and Sherry Munis, one parcel in Woodhaven Lakes: 13-21-12-206-007, $0.

Blue Harmon Iv Llc to Heather Collins and Clifford Collins, 10-13-15-477-006, $0.

Blue Harmon Iv Llc to Kayla A Griffitt and Thomas J Wagoner, 10-13-15-477-006, $0.

Deeds in trust

Linda D Cardine to Linda D Cardine, trustee, and Linda D Cardine Trust, 01-06-12-400-004, 01-06-12-400-005, 01-06-12-400-006, 01-06-15-200-009, $0.

Wanda Gayle Boyle to Wanda Gayle Boyle, trustee, and Wanda Gayle Boyle Trust, 1950 Shady Oaks Road, Amboy, $0.

Fredrick J Mcbride to Fredrick J Mcbride and Mcbride Family Trust, 2096 Blackhawk Lane, Dixon, $0.

Fredrick J Mcbride to Fredrick J Mcbride, trustee, and Mcbride Family Trust, 2798 Conrad Road, Rochelle, $0.

Trustees deeds

Tami L Simmons, trustee, Kenneth Joseph Simmons Jr, trustee, and Simmons Family Living Trust to Kenneth J Simmons Jr and Tami L Simmons, one parcel in Woodhaven Lakes: 13-21-12-231-002, $0.

Allen Schmitt, trustee, and Alice Family Schmitt Trust to Mark Schmitt, 16-07-01-300-003, $0.

Chad Humbers, trustee, and James B Humbers Land Trust 101 to Heather Copp, one parcel in Woodhaven Lakes: 13-21-12-252-013, $0.

Laura Skubal, trustee, Karen Skubal, trustee, and Bernice R Skubal Irrevocable Trust to Karen Skubal and Laura Skubal, 2390 Richardson Road, West Brooklyn, $0.