Shaw Local Radio Podcast: Talk-Line with Steve Marco interviews Glen Hughes on law enforcement

Ed Deets raises his hand to be sworn in as Dixon police’s patrol sergeant Monday, Aug. 18, 2025, by Mayor Glen Hughes. (Alex T. Paschal)

The TALK-LINE interview for Sept. 16 featured Dixon Mayor Glen Hughes discussing oaths of office given to law enforcement personnel either on board or coming on board the Dixon Police Department at the most recent city council meeting.

Also discussed: special appreciation awards given to two local individuals responding to a situation involving a person wielding a knife and their actions in subduing the individual, along with a business progress report at the Gateway area.

