Shaw Local Radio Podcast: Talk-Line with Steve Marco interviews Glen Hughes on law enforcement

Ed Deets raises his hand to be sworn in as Dixon police’s patrol sergeant Monday, August 18, 2025, by mayor Glen Hughes.

By John Sahly
Listen to "Talk-Line: Glen Hughes on law enforcement" on Spreaker.

The TALK-LINE interview for Sept. 16 featured Dixon Mayor Glen Hughes discussing oaths of office given to law enforcement personnel either on board or coming on board the Dixon Police Department at the most recent city council meeting.

Also discussed: special appreciation awards given to two local individuals responding to a situation involving a person wielding a knife and their actions in subduing the individual, along with a business progress report at the Gateway area.

John Sahly

John Sahly

John Sahly is the Managing editor for the Shaw Local News Network. He has been with Shaw Media since 2008, previously serving as digital editor, and the Daily Chronicle sports editor and sports reporter.