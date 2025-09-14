Bickelhaupt will be guest speaker at Sept. 27 Twin City Conservatives meeting

Julie Bickelhaupt is running for Congress to represent the 17th District in the U.S. House of Representatives. (Provided By Twin Cities Conservatives)

The next Twin City Conservatives breakfast meeting will be at 8:30 a.m. Sept. 27 at A’s Kitchen in Rock Falls. The group’s special guest speaker is Julie Bickelhaupt, who is running for Congress in the 17th House District.

Bickelhaupt earned her degree from Eastern Illinois University, and also has attended the University of Illinois. Bickelhaupt, a wife and mother, has a farm with her husband in the Carroll County area. She currently serves as Chair of the Carroll County Board and as a precinct committeeperson.

Bickelhaupt’s focus is on transparency, fiscal stability and to be a voice for those in need – someone with a servant’s heart to bring back common sense, and strength and defense for the people.

Breakfast is at attendee’s expense.

Contact administrators Linda Pennell at 815-535-6949 or Kristol Anderson at 815-499-9145 if you have questions about the event.

Twin City Conservatives meetings are free to the public to attend. Twin City Conservatives can also be found on Facebook.