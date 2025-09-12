Shaw Local Radio Podcast: Talk-Line with Steve Marco interviews 74th District State Representative Brad Fritts

State Rep. Brad Fritts, R-Dixon, talks politics with local residents during a Coffee & Conversations event at Mary's Diner in Dixon. (Brandon Clark)

The TALK-LINE interview for Sept. 12 featured Illinois 74th District State Representative Brad Fritts of Dixon.

Topics discussed include the recent assassination of activist Charlie Kirk, gun violence, and a vigil being held Friday, Sept. 12, at 5 p.m. at the old Lee County Courthouse lawn in Dixon along with news of a “Job Fair” at Sauk Valley Community College held through his office on Thursday Sept. 18.

