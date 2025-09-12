Recycling material fire breaks out at Sterling’s CIMCO

The Sterling Fire Department extinguished an outside fire involving recycling materials Thursday afternoon at CIMCO Recycling. This photo is of a fire at CIMCO in Sterling on June 15, 2024. (Alex T. Paschal)

Fire broke out at the facility at 13509 Galt Road shortly before 4:30 p.m., according to a news release. While enroute, visible fire and heavy smoke could be seen from a distance and mutual aid was immediately requested.

The Sterling Fire Department was assisted on the scene by Rock Falls, Milledgeville, Dixon Rural, Tampico, Morrison, Amboy, and Polo fire departments, as well as CGH EMS.

The fire was fully extinguished in approximately two hours. No one was injured in the blaze, the sixth fire at this location this year, the fire department noted.