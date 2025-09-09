Sterling High School senior installs 12 bluebird houses in Rock Falls for Eagle Scout project

Ross Eden, a Sterling High School senior, recently completed the installation of 12 bluebird houses at Lawrence Park, located along the Rock Falls Birding Trail. (Photo provided by Rock Falls Tourism)

The newest fixture along the Rock Falls Birding Trail comes thanks to an Eagle Scout service project, an important milestone for a youth working toward Scouting’s highest achievement.

Ross Eden, a Sterling High School senior, recently completed the installation of 12 bluebird houses at Lawrence Park, located along the Rock Falls Birding Trail, according to a Rock Falls Tourism news release.

After researching the needs of the birds, Eden learned that bluebird houses are most effective when placed in pairs. Because of this, he installed six paired sets of houses.

Typically, one house will be occupied by bluebirds while the other will attract tree swallows, helping both species thrive.

Eden and Troop 305 dedicated about 70 hours to constructing and installing the birdhouses, with all materials donated. His efforts will support local bird populations while enhancing the experience for visitors to the trail.