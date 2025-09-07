Sauk Valley Athlete of the Week: Fulton’s Owen Van Zuiden

Fulton's Owen Van Zuiden hits out of a sand trap at the Class 1A Lanark Regional at Lake Carroll Golf Course last season. He is the Sauk Valley Athlete of the Week. (Earleen Hinton)

Name: Owen Van Zuiden

School: Fulton

Sport: Golf

Year: Junior

Why he was selected: He shot a school record 67 to win medalist at the Lena-Winslow/Pearl City invite on Aug. 30 at Wolf Hollow Golf Course in Lena. The previous record was a 69 by Aaron Krueger.

Van Zuiden also shot a blistering 30 on the back 9 to set the school’s nine-hole record, breaking Kyle Workman’s 31 set in 2011. The team also broke last year’s team school record by 10 strokes with a 290, aided by Chase Dykstra (73), Jacob Voss (73) and Dawson Price (77). All four placed inside the top 8.

Fulton took second at state last year in Class 1A as Van Zuiden and Jacob Voss tied for fifth.

Fulton coach Mitch Van Zuiden said the team played a smart round of golf to hit 290. And Owen’s putts started to fall his way after shooting a 37 through nine holes.

“That was the worst he could have done on that [front] 9 because he had two 3-putt bogeys and an out of bounds ball for a double on that 9,” Van Zuiden said. “I told him to play each hole as it’s a new tournament. I didn’t see him again until the last 3 holes and he said, ‘I lipped some putts in finally’. He had that swagger back and I knew he was playing good. I let him go from there.”

Van Zuiden is the Sauk Valley Athlete of the Week after an online vote. He responded to a Q&A below.

What was it like to shoot that well (37-30–67), especially the back 9? What was working for you? What was working for the team?

Van Zuiden: It felt really great to shoot that number and just a relief to break 70 in a high school tournament. I think the putting was big factor in that round and driver being there for me on the back nine. I would say what was working for the team was we all knew the course well and we all came in confident going into that tournament.

What is it like knowing the team is capable of hitting a score like that?

Van Zuiden: It feels amazing because we really didn’t think we would be able to do that to be honest. And doing that made us realize we have a lot of potential this year when we all play well. We really didn’t think we would touch that. Even last year and we had major success last year and it looks like we can go deep in the postseason this year as well.

Anything specifically you have worked at improving this year? What things do you attribute your success to?

Van Zuiden: I would say my mental game has got stronger from last year and me playing not well I can still scramble and still make a good score. I would say just making golf more fun has helped a lot and working hard had a huge impact on my success so far.

Fulton finished second at state last year. What is the goal for the team this year?

Van Zuiden: I think the goal this year is to bring home a state title after coming up short last year. We are hungry and we want to get that back this year.

Favorite golf course?

Van Zuiden: I would have to say TPC Deere Run or Cedar Rapids Country Club

What stands out about this year’s team?

Van Zuiden: So far this year the consistency we have had lately, confidence and maturing a lot better. Most of us have played together for 3-4 years or even our whole lives so I think that helps a lot.

Do you have a favorite athlete or sports team?

Van Zuiden: I would say my favorite athlete is either Tiger Woods or Michael Jordan

Any other hobbies, activities or sports you are involved in?

Van Zuiden: Basketball, baseball, fishing and hanging out with my buddies.

Do you have a favorite book or quote?

Van Zuiden: “Other golfers may outplay me from time to time, but they’ll never outwork me.” - Tiger Woods

Favorite restaurant or meal after a game?

Van Zuiden: Culver’s

Favorite TV Show or movie?

Van Zuiden: Cars 2

Favorite music artist or genre?

Van Zuiden: Ty Myers

Any favorite school subjects or teachers?

Van Zuiden: I would say my favorite two classes are history with Mike Ankrom and college chemistry with Stacy Gates.