Property transfers for Lee, Whiteside and Ogle counties for Aug. 22-29, 2025

Lee County

Warranty deeds

Richard D Bess to South Valley Properties Llc, 1034 W. Third St., Dixon, $65,000.

Gregory Quaco and Regina Quaco to Lynn Hays, 924 Marvid Ave., Dixon, $240,000.

Smith & Schaefer Llc to Toomsen Rentals Llc, 1310 W. 9th St., Dixon, $0.

A Charles Rosette to Anthony Tuttle, 3102 Chicago Road, Paw Paw, $275,000.

Peggy E Jones to Adam Northcutt and Bryce Northcutt, 11-16-13-200-004, $50,000.

Grand Knoll Farms Llc to Craig A Buhrow and Marjorie E Buhrow, 2079 Carline Road, Ashton, $190,000.

Daniel E Oconnell III, Daniel E Oconnell and Marcia K Oconnell to Chelcie M Oconnell and Brandon J Poss, 972 Green Wing Road, Amboy, $315,000.

Tommie L Harrison and Karol J Harrison to Annamarie Rose Bartlett, 128 S. Prospect Ave., Amboy, $74,225.

Robby D Donoho Sr and Karen E Donoho to Lynne Durin, 1353 Steward Road, Steward, 21-12-08-100-002, $65,000.

Kevin L Miller and Heidi L Miller to William Hoadley Jr, 368 Wisconsin Ave., Paw Paw, $155,000.

Sarah D Coffey and Brandon Brady, 613 S. Ottawa Ave., Dixon, $122,500.

Edward A Vaile and Lana K Vaile to Woosung Investments Llc, 427 N. Lincoln Ave., Dixon, $140,000.

Margaret Ann Reif to Justin R Foster and Danielle R Foster, 17-05-15-300-011, $25,000.

Diane M Blum to Steven Scudder and Sarah Scudder, 345 Rockside Drive, Dixon, $520,000.

Hvarre Holdings Llc to Gabriella Brigando, 1635 Riverside Circle, Dixon, $176,000.

Allen W Wickert and Cheri L Wickert to Michael Terrence Goldman and Amanda Aller Goldman, 1191 Bay Drive, Dixon, $187,500.

Vaughn M Rhodes to Michael V Dennis Jr and Dacia D Dennis, 07-02-09-151-007 and 07-02-09-151-008, $50,000.

Nicole Harrington and D’andre Harrington to Damon Bautista and Taryn Tang Bautista, 501 Heather Lane, Dixon, $225,000.

Brad Lindenberg, Justin L Lindenberg and Corliss Lindenberg to Ronald J Hoeffleur Jr and Julie A Hoeffleur, one parcel in Woodhaven Lakes: 19-22-07-304-009, $15,000.

Cesar R Molina, Robert A Molina, Nelson E Molina and Robert A Molina to Renata Anna Cetera, one parcel in Woodhaven Lakes: 13-21-11-409-015, $18,000.

Cameron D Robbins and Stacey L Robbins to Terry Linn Waber and Brenda Lee Waber, one parcel in Woodhaven Lakes: 13-21-11-126-002, $16,500.

Alexis Vazquez and Viviana M Ortiz to Ariel Del Valle and Marilyn Del Valle, one parcel in Woodhaven Lakes: 13-21-11-330-004, $13,000.

Linda K Brown to Linda K Brown and Sherry L Koch, 206 N. Grove St., Harmon, $0.

English Butterfly Llc to David Meurer, 611 N. First St., Ashton, $109,000.

Warranty deed in trust

Gail M Mcmahon, Thomas P Mcmahon Jr and Micah Thomas Mcmahon to Kathryne S Brush, trustee, and Kathryne S Brush Trust, one parcel in Woodhaven Lakes: 13-21-12-104-013, $83,000.

Quit claim deeds

Robert L Anzelmo and Pamela J Anzelmo to Robert L Anzelmo, Pamela J Anzelmo, Steven R Anzelmo and Paul R Anzelmo, one parcel in Woodhaven Lakes: 13-21-11-206-006, $0.

Edward R Binkley and Laura J Binkley to Edward R Binkley and Laura J Binkley, 1207 Fargo Ave., Dixon, $0.

Susan M Shuttleworth to Susan M Shuttleworth, trustee, and Susan M Shuttleworth Trust, one parcel in Woodhaven Lakes: 13-21-11-254-006, $0.

Cgr Farms to David C Rhodenbaugh, Kimberly Gerster and Tracy Corcoran, 12-14-05-200-008, $0.

Amador G Carrazco to Sandra Paredes, one parcel in Woodhaven Lakes: 13-21-12-256-006, $0.

Kimberly Sarno and Carl K Sarno to Carl K Sarno, one parcel in Woodhaven Lakes: 13-21-12-353-018, $0.

Josh Stallings and Karla Rae Stallings to Timothy Trier, 1209 W. Fourth St., Dixon, $30,000.

Deed

Judicial Sales Corporation and Christina Pena to Carrington Mortgage Services Llc, 3268 Hayes Road, Rochelle, $0.

Trustees deeds

Rock River Housing Trust and Susan J Spratt, trustee, to Sarah J Quincer, 604 E. Graham St., Dixon, $0.

William J Dempsey Jr, trustee, and Margaret J Dempsey Trust to Michele S Carr, 317 E. Third St., Dixon, $140,000.

Susan E Shaw, trustee, Susan E Shaw Revocable Trust, Kevin L Shaw, trustee, and Kevin L Shaw Revocable Trust to K&k Properties Llc, 720 Green Wing Road, Amboy, $700,000.

Deeds in trust

Curtis A Albus to Curtis A Albus, trustee, and Curtis A Albus Trust, 209 W. Bassett St., Nelson, $1.

William E Near to William E Near, trustee, and William E Near Revocable Trust, 321 S. Elm St., Franklin Grove, $0.

Source: Lee County Recorder’s Office

Whiteside County

Warranty deeds

Sharon E Hostetler, trustee, Sharon E Hostetler Trust and James W Hostetler Trust to Gilbert Hostetler and Julie Hostetler, one parcel in Hahnaman Township: 23-32-100-001, $0.

Sharon E Hostetler, trustee, James W Hostetler Trust and Sharon E Hostetler Trust to Grant Garretson and Shirley Garretson, one parcel in Hahnaman Township: 23-28-300-001, $0.

Leon J Hostetler and Sheila I Hostetler to Jonas Shrock, 27530 Bell Road, Tampico, $135,000.

Bradley S Huizenga and Ashley Huizenga to Brian K Oostenryk Jr, 11666 Prairie Center Road, Morrison, $216,000.

Sharon E Hostetler, trustee, Sharon E Hostetler Trust and James W Hostetler Trust, to Lucinda Hostetler, four parcels in Hahnaman Township: 23-28-100-007, 23-28-100-009, 23-31-200-005 and 23-32-100-001, $0.

Starr Shamp, also known as Starr Coleman, and James Shamp to Annabelle Chattic, 405 12th Ave., Sterling, $100,000.

Marcus Klavenga and Shannon Klavenga to Madison Lenhart and Jacob A Lenhart, 1602 3rd Ave., Sterling, $164,900.

Jacob A Lenhart and Madison Lenhart to Dylan B Williams, 1402 7th Ave., Sterling, $124,500.

Madison M Ribordy to Michael Bryce, 1307 Sycamore Drive, Rock Falls, $99,900.

John O Eyer, Kenneth Drehman and Susan Desplinter to John O Eyer, two parcels on Moline Road, Erie, 19-15-300-002 and 19-22-100-002, $0.

Kevin M Manon and Kayla I Manon to Chase A Fischbach, 1308 12th Ave., Sterling, $115,000.

Debra M Brown to Brooke Rose Smith, 513 21st Ave., Fulton, $114,000.

Casey Hnatiuk to Nicholas Devers and Julie Devers, 208 E. Miller Road, Sterling, $0.

Jerry E Bartlett and Gloria A Bartlett to Delia Gomez, 601 15th Ave., Sterling, $42,500.

Danny Vanzuiden, also known as Daniel Vanzuiden, and Julie Vanzuiden to Elaina Nath and Travis Nath, 616 10th Ave., Fulton, $168,000.

Leland E Sedig and Karen J Sedig to Raphael P Mendez, 728 Broadway Ave., Sterling, $189,900.

Kristol Ann Anderson and Gladys L Ramsey Estate to Thomas Wise, 1513 Wike Drive, Rock Falls, $86,000.

Randy M Bell and Connie L Sullivan to Seth Meyer and Aubrey Meyer, 1300 7th Ave., Rock Falls, $125,000.

Wayne A Wiersema and Mary B Wiersema to Benjamin R Eshelman, 1200 4th St., Fulton, $50,000.

Blue Ridge Properties Llc to Keeyan A Davis, 511 Locust St., Prophetstown, $118,000.

Quit claim deeds

Thomas J Snyder and Cynthia S Snyder to Lindsay A Davis and Thomas N Current, 1026 6th Ave., Fulton, $0.

Andrew Joseph Funk to Madison M Ribordy, 1307 Sycamore Drive, Rock Falls, $0.

Logan S Dornbush and Courtney J Melvin, now known as Courtney J Dornbush to Logan S Dornbush, 10190 Albany Road, Erie, $0.

Industrial Development Commission and city of Rock Falls to Mitchell Herrero and Sharon Herrero, 1213 W. 21st St., Rock Falls, $5,650.

Eric C Baker to Danielle S Baker, 3602 15th Ave., Sterling, $0.

Ronnie Schies and Tammy Schies to Melissa Schies, 2809 Spruce St., Rock Falls, $0.

Madeline Gasso and Alejandro Escalante to Madeline Gasso, 516 E. Rock Falls, Road, Rock Falls, $0.

Dougals R Delille to Lana L Stropes, 2210 Stropes Road, Albany, $0.

Douglas R Delille to Lonny Stropes, one parcel on Stropes Road, Albany: 13-30-300-002, $0.

Dougals R Delille to Theresa Mcdaniel, one parcel on Stropes Road, Albany: 13-30-300-003, $0.

Cal Jarrett to David L Seidel and Janice F Seidel, one parcel in Coloma Township: 11-28-440-004, $0.

Robert L Cameron to Shaun Michael Cameron and Brandi J Cameron, 23140 Emerson Road, Sterling, $0.

Deeds

Guy A Dumont and Carla M Dumont to Carla Dumont Family Trust and Guy Dumont Family Trust, 15375 Ebson Road, Fulton, $0.

Edward B Stover and Barbara J Stover to Darcy Canas, trustee, and Stover Family Trust, 2116 14th Ave., Sterling, $0.

Margo L Converse to Margo Renee Magnuson, trustee, and Margo L Converse Trust, 1710 Avenue E, Sterling, $0.

Trustees deeds

Judith A Reinhart, trustee, Kenneth J Reinhart Trust and Judith A Reinhart Trust to Justin R Jensen, 16179 Greenland Drive, Morrison, $185,000.

Regions Bank, trustee, and Trust No 90p01500 to Steven Vigen, 15951 Timberlane, Morrison, $90,000.

Lorie B Nutt, trustee, and Arthur A Heinze Trust to Daniel Garza and Anjanette W Garza, 2011 39th Ave., Sterling, $28,000.

Jennifer L Vital Family Trust to Jennifer R Johnson, 115 4th St., Fulton, $213,000.

Source: Whiteside County Recorder’s Office

Ogle County

Warranty deeds

Tiffany Cravatta to Jacob Michael Hedden, 511 E. Buffalo St., Polo, $117,500.

Marilyn L Gecan, deceased by heirs, to Zachary R Harden, 902 S. Third St., Oregon, $187,000.

Dan Luepkes to F3 Realty Mm LLC, one parcel in Mt. Morris Township: 08-26-426-011, $127,500.

Mt Morris Church Of The Brethren to Rodney R Caldwell and Denise L Caldwell, 202 W. Center St., Mt.Morris, $65,000.

Domingo Ortega-Ortega and Domingo Ortega Ortega to Michael Wolf and Hailey B Wolf, 402 North St., Monroe Center, $230,000.

Geraldine E Timmer, deceased by heirs, to Curtis R Timmer and Jennifer A Timmer, 303 N. Walnut Ave., Forreston, $0.

Roger G Timmer, deceased by heirs, to Kevin C Baumann and Debra A Baumann, one parcel in Forreston Township: 02-09-300-001, $0.

Kimberly Wetzel to City of Oregon, 131 S. Third St., Oregon, $62,000.

Jacob R Rose to John Lynch, 6809 S. Joanne Ave., Rochelle, $242,500.

Duane W Capes to Nancy L Capes and Jacob R Rose, 6809 S. Joanne Ave., Rochelle, $160,463.

David J Shaw and Rosslynn E Shaw to Jeffrey Morozink and Lisa Harris, 503 N. Sangamon Lane, Dixon, $375,000.

Thomas Oliver White Jr. to Manuel C Vasquez and Susan E Vasquez, 804 Madison St., Oregon, $105,000.

Lindsey Reichert and Evan Reichert to Lindsey Caple, 8366 N. Canary Drive, Stillman Valley, $259,000.

Shirley M Henson-Gilbert and Shirley M Henson Gilbert to Anthony A Peterson to Michelle M Peterson, 1020 N. Valentine Road, Polo, $85,000.

Benjamin A Johnson to Jessica Trudeau, 533 Countryside Drive, Stillman Valley, $389,850.

Peter J Sheldon, Janet L Tamillo and Janet L Sheldon to Kasey Anderson and Kassandra Anderson, 4839 N. Wendorf Road, Monroe Center, $295,000.

Taylor E Strehl and Jenny L Strehl to John Rudecki, 8560 N. Hales Corner Road, Stillman Valley, $375,000.

Quit claim deeds

Ian Jaffe to Ian Jaffe, trustee, and Ian Jaffe Declaration Trnamzo2025, one parcel in Marion Township: 05-20-400-003, $0.

Helen L Wheeler, deceased by executor, and Estate of Helen L Wheeler to Consolidated Grain And Barge Co. and Consolidated Grain & Barge Co., 10551 E. Titus Road, Rochelle, $0.

Cristina M Pelayo, Sarah J Pelayo, Jaime S Pelayo, Emilia D Lopez, Charles H Brooks and Whitney N Sprague to Emilia D Lopez, 215 W. Second Ave., Rochelle, $0.

Cristina M Pelayo, Sarah J Pelayo, Jaime S Pelayo, Emilia D Lopez, Charles H Brooks and Whitney N Sprague to Emilia D Lopez, 128 E. North St., Creston, $0.

Christopher G Dewey to Jessica S Dewey, 105 N. High St., Kings, $0.

Karen M Hey, deceased by heirs, to Martin A Hey Sr., 8297 S. Main St., Dixon, $0.

Daniel Williams and Danielle Williams to Dennis L Williams and Laura E Williams, 1008 W. Ave. B, Rochelle, $0.

Kennyth J Grimes and Matthew D Grimes to Sheryl L Grimes, 709 S. Second St., Oregon, $0.

Gary Duane Blobaum and Amy Blobaum to Gary Duane Blobaum, trustee, Amy Joan Blobaum, trustee, and Blobaum Family Lv Tr, 3073 N. Silver Ridge Drive, Oregon, $0.

Executors deed

Helen L Wheeler, deceased by executor, and Estate of Helen L Wheeler to Consolidated Grain And Barge Co. and Consolidated Grain & Barge Co., two parcels in Flagg Township: 24-32-401-006 and 24-32-402-004, $33,000.

Roger A Hickey, trustee, and Roger A Hickey Tr, to Blake A Benesh, one parcel in Marion Township: 10-19-300-013, $384,000.

Deeds in trust

James T McKenzie to Bruce L Hiscox, trustee, Brenda C Hiscox, trustee, and Family Hiscox Lv Tr, 2747 Brooks Island Road, Oregon, $0.

Trustees deeds

Curtis R Timmer, trustee, Debra A Baumann, trustee, and Geraldine E Timmer Family Trust to Debra A Baumann and Kevin C Baumann, 11537 N. Baileyville Road, Forreston, and one parcel in Forreston Township: 02-09-400-003, $0.

Curtis R Timmer, trustee, Geraldine E Timmer Family Trust and Debra A Baumann, trustee, to Curtis R Timmer and Jennifer A Timmer, 11537 N. Baileyville Road, Forreston, and one parcel in Forreston Township: 02-09-400-003, $0.

Source: Ogle County Recorder’s Office