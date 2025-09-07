Blackhawk Hills Regional Council accepting housing design competition applications

Blackhawk Hills Regional Council recently launched a housing design competition to promote suitable housing for adults ages 50 and older and families with young children.

The competition’s goal is to improve housing conditions and support rural regions’ need for quality senior living and childcare.

Applications are open to design professionals and students based in the United States. Applicants with a documented link to northwest Illinois are encouraged to participate. The competition will award up to six $5,000 prizes. A prize will be awarded by community vote and two prizes are reserved for northwest Illinois-connected applicants. The winning designs will be showcased regionally online and in 2026.

The council will award up to 10 $250 stipends to northwest Illinois-connected applicants meeting the minimum competition requirements. The Blackhawk Hills Regional Council also may enter a contractual agreement and business relationship to create plans and work with communities to implement the designs.

Entries are due Friday, Oct. 17. Competition questions must be emailed to info@blackhawkhills.com by Friday, Oct. 10.

The competition is partially funded by AARP. The AARP Community Challenge is a grant program created to make community improvements to begin long-term changes. The challenge is part of the organization’s nationwide Livable Communities initiative.

The Blackhawk Hills Regional Council is a northwest Illinois regional planning organization and economic development district seeking to improve life quality in Carroll, Jo Daviess, Lee, Ogle, Stephenson, and Whiteside counties.