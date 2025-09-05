Lauren McClain leads Newman in win: Thursday’s Sauk Valley roundup

Volleyball

Newman 2, Mendota 0: Lauren McClain led Newman with seven kills in a 25-11, 25-21 win. Lucy Oetting added three aces and nine digs for the Comets (2-3, 1-1 TRAC East).

Boys golf

DeKalb 178, Sterling 189: Eli Penne earned medalist with a 43 for Sterling at Emerald Hill. Carson Leigh shot a 49 and Grant Hartman shot a 50 for the Golden Warriors.

Dixon 176, Oregon 187: Max Kitzman earned medalist for the Dukes with a 41 and Brody Nicklaus was third with a 43 at Timber Creek. Oregon’s Nole Campos was runner-up with a 42.

Fulton 161, Dakota 176: Owen Van Zuiden and Jacob Voss each shot 37s to earn medalist honors for Fulton at Park Hills. Chase Dykstra fired a 43 and Dawson Price had a 44 for the Steamers.

Riverdale 176, Newman 217: Garet Wolfe led the Comets with a 42 and Jeff Thormeyer shot a 43 for Newman. Mason Smyser led the Rams with a 37.

River Ridge-Scales Mound 177, West Carroll 225: Brody Smith led the Thunder with a 47 in the dual setback at Eagle Ridge. Thomas Krontz was second for WC with a 53.

Rockford Lutheran 168, Mendota 169, Rock Falls 194: Mendota’s Dane Doyle and RL’s Owen Anderson tied for medalist honors as each shot a 40.

Girls golf

Oregon 209, Dixon 213: Oregon’s Aniyah Sarver earned medalist with a 42 and Sarah Eckardt was runner-up with a 44.



