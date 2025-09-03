Natural Land Institute to protect 40-acre parcel in Carroll County

A conservation easement with a Carroll County family will protect in perpetuity a 40-acre parcel with significant natural resources while the land remains in private ownership, according to a Natural Land Institute news release. (Photo provided by the National Land Institute)

The Natural Land Institute has closed on a conservation easement in Carroll County donated by landowners Jim and Marilyn Anderson.

The conservation easement protects in perpetuity a 40-acre parcel with significant natural resources while the land remains in private ownership, according to an NLI news release. There was also an access-egress easement so that the Natural Land Institute could access the site for annual monitoring visits as it is not on a public road.

Conservation easements are legally recorded documents that are attached to a land’s deed that offer a way for landowners to protect the nature of their land for future generations and future landowners while the land remains in private ownership.

Jim and Marilyn Anderson knew 40 acres of their land in Carroll County was special, with unique old growth woodland and savanna remnants along with a unique wetland seep (where groundwater comes to the surface) and creek. They wanted to ensure that this special parcel remains that way in perpetuity while retaining ownership. The conservation easement includes a forestry management plan along with an overall management plan so that the land is also maintained as high quality wildlife habitat along with maintaining the health of its trees.

The Illinois Real Property Conservation Rights Act recognizes the importance of private conservation efforts by authorizing conservation easements for the protection of natural, scenic or open space values of real property, assuring its availability for agriculture, forest recreational, or open space use, protecting natural resources, and maintaining or enhancing air or water quality.

The public benefits of the Anderson conservation easement are that it provides habitat to a variety of plants, animals and aquatic creatures; protects the water quality of East Johnson Creek by being a place for natural vegetation to do its job capturing rainfall and filtering runoff; protects natural vegetation and aquatic habitat that provides opportunities for educational uses and scientific study; and preserves open space for recreation by the landowners and their guests and scenic enjoyment as the land is visible from public roads and publicly accessible land.