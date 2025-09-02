Work on Cordova Road bridge over I-88 in Whiteside County begins

Construction on the bridge carrying Cordova Road over Interstate 88 in Whiteside County will begin this week, according to the Illinois Department of Transportation.

The bridge is located about 3 miles west of the Erie interchange at exit 18.

Work will repair the bridge, including replacing the bridge joints and installing a deck overlay. The bridge will be closed during the project and traffic will follow a posted detour. Also, there will be lane closures on I-88 at the bridge during the project, which is expected to be completed by the end of October.