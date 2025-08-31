Tri-County Opportunities Council announces income-eligible household assistance funds

The Tri-County Opportunities Council recently announced that funds are available to assist income-eligible households.

The households will be assisted with natural gas, propane, or electric bills and inoperable heating systems furnace assistance.

The Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program provides one-time benefits to income-eligible homeowners and renters to help with energy bills and energy service reconnection. Priority group propane customers are encouraged to apply when the program opens.

The program expanded eligibility to households at or below 60% of the state median income to receive benefits. The 30-day income guidelines are based on state median income, federal poverty guidelines, and the number of household residents. The income guidelines are $3,332 for one resident, $4,357 for two residents, $5,382 for three residents, and $6,407 for four residents.

Application submissions for disabled individuals, families with children ages five and under, and adults ages 60 and older begin Wednesday, Oct. 1. Households disconnected from utilities, have a disconnection notice, or have less than 25% in a propane tank also can submit applications. Remaining income-eligible households will be able to begin applying Saturday, Nov. 1.

Households receiving one-time benefits can return for reconnection assistance or furnace assistance benefits during the program year. Applications will be accepted through email, fax, mail, or at the council’s satellite offices.

Required application documents include:

Gross income proof from all household members for the prior 30-day period beginning with the application date.

Household members proof of Social Security numbers for new Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program customers or new household members. Residents without a Social Security number or Individual Taxpayer Identification Number can apply.

Current heat and electric bill copies issued during the last 30 days.

Cash assistance is available for renters providing a lease or rental agreement copy showing heating costs are included in rent.

ComEd’s income-eligible program customers will receive a monthly discount on electric bills through Low Income Discount Rates. The discounts begin Thursday, Jan. 1.

For more information, visit powerbilldiscount.com, tcochelps.org or liheapillinois.com.