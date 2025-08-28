Sterling Police Department still accepting Citizen’s Police Academy applications

Sterling police officer Mary Toth and Millie are shown at the Sterling Police Department's training room on Monday, Aug. 19, 2024. (Brandon Clark)

The Sterling Police Department is accepting applications for this year’s Citizen’s Police Academy until Sept. 3.

The seven-session academy will meet from 6 to 7:30 p.m. every Tuesday starting Sept. 9 in the Sterling Police Department’s training room, 212 Third Ave.

Participants will be able to take a tour of the department, learn about the hiring process, learn the ins and outs of policing, and cover the following topics:

department structure

a day in the life of a police officer

Millie, SPD’s comfort dog

traffic and DUI enforcement

crime scene investigations

shooting simulator

The academy will be led by community service officer Mary Toth, who also is the handler for the department’s comfort dog, Millie. Participants will get an up-close look at the department’s jobs and processes, including mock stops for traffic violations and driving under the influence.

Participants will visit the police academy at Sauk Valley Community College, where they’ll have a chance to use the same shooting simulator that trains cadets in real-life scenarios.

To join the Citizen’s Police Academy, participants must be 18 or older. Certain misdemeanor and felony convictions could disqualify participation.

For more information, contact Toth at mtoth@sterling-il.gov or call 815-632-6613.