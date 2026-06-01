Kane County road resurfacing work begins June 1: What to expect

The Kane County Department of Transportation announced construction will begin for its annual county resurfacing program.

The work will run from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays beginning Monday, June 1, weather permitting.

The program is part of the department’s annual maintenance efforts to extend and preserve the county’s roadway life.

The construction includes pavement marking installation, structure adjustments, milling and resurfacing and gutter and curb replacement.

Temporary daily lane closures during construction will be required. Flaggers also will be available as needed to direct traffic and ensure safety for workers and the public.

The resurfacing program is expected to last six months, weather permitting.

Roadway segments featured in the program include:

Beith Road from north of the Thatcher and Beith bridge deck to Illinois Route 47

Big Timber Road from IL Route 72 to 1,700 feet northwest of Randall Road

Hughes Road from Illinois Route 47 to Fabyan Parkway

Randall Road from 260 feet north of Keslinger Road to Illinois Route 38

Meredith Road from McNulty Road to I.C. Trail

Main Street Road from Harter Road to 750 feet west of Illinois Route 47

Main Street from County Line Road to Root Lane

LaFox Road from Bunker Road intersection to Illinois Route 64

The listed roads will remain open during construction. Motorists should expect temporary lane closures and delays. Drivers are encouraged to consider alternate travel routes and to allow for additional travel time.

For information, visit kdot.kanecountyil.gov/Pages/Traffic-Alerts.aspx.