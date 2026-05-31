Leaf River Soaring Eagles 4-H Club participates in National 4-H Day of Service

Pictured with the donated food are David Bagwell, David Wehler, Colton Gipper, Izabel Cortinez, Luis Smith and Kolton Motszko. (Photo provided by Lydia Sherburne)

April 25 was the National 4-H Day of Service. The National 4-H Day of Service is a time when local 4-H club members volunteer for community service activities within the area.

Even though most clubs volunteer all year long, this is a time to focus on giving back to the community. The Leaf River Soaring Eagles 4-H Club collected nonperishable food supplies to donate to the local mini food center.

The club has a few more activities planned in the month of June to volunteer within the surrounding communities.