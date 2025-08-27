Whiteside County property transfers for Aug. 18-22, 2025

Warranty deeds

Robert Boyenga and Cynthia Boyenga to Kevin Paul Dennis Jr and Taylor Margaret Dennis, 206 N. Main St., Tampico, $144,900.

Lonnie M Phillips, formerly known as Lonnie M Dawson, to Jacob A Lewis and Jennifer M Lewis, 604 E. Third St., Rock Falls, $94,000.

Coloma Township to Harkness Enterprises Inc, 300 First Ave., Rock Falls, $528,000.

Lori E Gaumer and Douglas R Gaumer to Douglas R Gaumer, 05-08-100-006, $0.

Lee Gareth Schreiber Trust and Erin Bryant Schreiber Trust to Evan Dickson and Alissa Robaus, 1807 21st Ave., Sterling, $135,000.

J Loren Freed to Janis L Thompson, 805B Florence Lane, Sterling, $159,900.

Megan E Carlson, formerly known as Megan E Doane, to Brian William Thomas and April Dawn Thomas, 106 N. Lincoln St., Tampico, $110,000.

Keith W Conklen and Shirley A Conklen to Kaleb House and Lisa Wolf, 17476 Luther Road, Sterling, $141,000.

Larry Setchell to Samantha West Feigel, 1404 Harvey Drive, Sterling, $114,400.

Midfirst Bank to Ghazanfar Iqbal, 11-28-455-010, $46,002.

Robert H Stouffer to Jerald E Rosecke Jr, 2404 N. Locust St., Sterling, $150,000.

Yvonne Kay Bronston, formerly known as Yvonne Kay Wallin, and Jeffrey Bronston to Zachary K Woodburn and Ann Elizabeth Woodburn, 410 W. 12th St., Sterling, $245,000.

Joshua D Waller to Donna K Johnson, 1406 3rd Ave., Sterling, $120,000.

Donna K Johnson to Amber M Blumhoff, 307 W. Kimball St., Tampico, $127,000.

Lonnie Duden and Dawn Duden to Michael E Rude and Karen K Rude, one parcel on Luther Road, Sterling, $2,000.

Susan J Wright to Janice Workman, 500 Jenkran St., No. 2, Morrison, $155,000.

Austin D Bramm to Norrish Valley Real Estate Llc, 507 Jenkran St., No. 6, Morrison, $90,000.

Matthew Gill and Ashley Gill to David L Temple and Linda K Temple, 614 Woodlawn Drive, Prophetstown, $128,000.

Jerry Rodriguez to Nicholas Deleon and Stephanie Deleon, 809 W. 4th St., Sterling, $99,000.

Jestun R Gatz to David Grande, 610 Locust, Sterling, $89,000.

Bbi Holdings Llc to Jose G Rodriguez, 508 E. 3rd St., Sterling, $45,000.

Mirna Castillo and Jose J Lopez to Nohemi Quiroz Martinez, 906 Ave. G, Sterling, $35,000.

Robert M Bowser and Mary P Bowser to Summit Legacy Group Llc, two parcels on Regan Road, Rock Falls: 10-36-277-002 and 11-31-151-003, $150,000.

New Century Home Equity Loan Trust 20053, Trust 20053 and Deutsche Bank Trustee to Shawn Gilmore, 902 W. 9th St., Sterling, $0.

828 11th Ave Llc to Copley Properties Llc, 828 11th Ave., Fulton, $130,000.

Deeds

Calvin H Swanson to Calvin H Swanson Family Trust, 18132 Chase Road, Fulton, $0.

Gary L Schreiner and Phyllis E Schreiner to Phyllis Schreiner Family Trust and Gary Schreiner Family Trust, 1508 Sunset Lane, Rock Falls; 226 Ave. E, Rock Falls; 533 W. 7th St., Rock Falls; and 724 9th Ave., Rock Falls; $0.

Patrick E Dempsey to Patrick E Dempsey Trust, 1702 Hickory Hills Road, Rock Falls, $0.

Joshua D Knie and Annie E Knie to Annie E Knie Trust and Joshua D Knie Trust, 11-15-329-026, $0.

Jacqueline R Wasson to Jacqueline R Wasson Trust, 11-22-476-009, $0.

Robert M Farwell and Cheryl A Farwell to Robert Mark Farwell Trust and Cheryl Ann Farwell Trust, 1107 Ave. I, Sterling, $0.

Quit claim deeds

Christopher L Green and Kathleen J Green also known as Kathy Green, to Christopher L Green and Kathleen J Green, 907 Ninth Ave., Fulton, and 901 Ninth Ave., Fulton, $0.

Jeffrey G Mull and Kandi L Mull to village of Lyndon, 301 Second Ave. West, Lyndon, $0.

Vernon L Johnson to Lewis Johnson, Jennifer Macalik, Tom Johnson, Carrie Ridenour, Cassie Grimes and Kim Grell, 15001 Vans Road, Fulton, $0.

Danielle M H Jensen to Paul D Jensen, 16918 Tampico Road, Sterling, $0.

Darrin B Partin to Stephanie Holesinger, 721 Valley View Drive, Fulton, $0.

Tona S Felder, Kye Parker, Levi Parker, Nathaniel Parker and Catherine M Sturtevant Estate to Tona S Felder, 510 W. 8th St., Sterling, $0.

Cindy A Rosenow, Eric A Rosenow, Heather A Armitage, and Allen D Rosenow Estate to Cindy A Rosenow, 19660 Coleta Road, Sterling, $0.

Gloria J Panice to Annette M Jomant and Richard V Panice, 2405B Coventry Court, Sterling, $0.

Brian Carradus to Kurt And Brian Properties Llc, 1227 W. 6th St., Sterling, $0.

Trustees deeds

Arnette G Stralow, trustee, Paula R Wiersema, trustee, Arnold W Beswick Children Trust, and Evelyn Beswick Children Trust to Arnette Stralow, trustee, Paula Wiersema, trustee, and Beswick Farm Land Trust No 1, one parcel on Court Road: 08-09-300-002, $0.

Phi Nguyen Trust and Debra Nguyen Trust to Jason E Gale and Jennifer A Gale, 3101 Island View Drive, Rock Falls, $255,000.

Source: Whiteside County Recorder’s Office