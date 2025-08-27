Eastland girls volleyball wins for new coach: Sauk Valley Media Tuesday Roundup

Girls volleyball

Eastland 2, Oregon 0: At Lanark, first-year Cougars coach Katie Krogman-Grobe picked up her first win as Eastland defeated Oregon 25-22, 25-20. Trixie Carroll had a whopping 20 kills, and Keara Kaus added 21 assists for Eastland (1-0). Emma Eckerd recorded six digs and four assists for Oregon.

Fulton 2, Northeast (IA) 0: At Fulton, Kerby Germann had nine kills, and Chloe Wilkin added six to lead the Steamers to their first win of the season, 25-23, 25-19.

Erie-Prophetstown 2, Bureau Valley 0: At Erie, the Panthers defeated the Storm in a TRAC matchup 25-18, 25-20. Brynley Doty led the Storm with seven kills.

Boys golf

Warren 201, West Carroll 227: At Warren, Thomas Krontz had the top round of the day with a 42 to lead the Thunder. Max Knuth added a 54 for WC.

Moline 161, Sterling 201: At Moline, senior Grant Hartman shot a 46 to lead the Golden Warriors in the Western Big Six matchup. Eli Penne shot a 49 for Sterling.

Dixon 158, Genoa-Kingston 167: At Rockford, Max Kitzman, Brody Nicklaus and Gunner Kastner all tied for medalist honors with a 38 to lead the Dukes to the win in the Big Northern Conference match.

Pecatonica 194, Polo 231: At Oregon, Aiden Messer shot a 53 to lead the way for the Marcos.

Newman Central Catholic 174, Orion 180, Princeton 192: At Princeton, Jeff Thormeyer shot a 42 to lead the Comets in the Three Rivers Athletic Conference match. Michael Morse shot a 43, and Findley Schmidt a 44 for NCC.

Oregon 181, Rock Falls 184: At Deer Grove, Carter Hunter had the low round for the Rockets with a 40. Jackson Messenger and Nole Campos shot 41 each to lead the Hawks in the BNC.

Hall 165, Erie 178, Kewanee 184: At Spring Valley, Sawyer Copeland had the low round of the afternoon for the Panthers with a 42. Grayson Johnston added a 44 for EP.

Forreston 171, Dakota 173, Rockford Christian Life 218: At Freeport, Kendall Erdmann earned medalist honors with a 40 to lead the Cardinals to the win. Darin Greenfield added a 41 for Forreston.

Girls golf

Dixon 190, Genoa-Kingston 223: At Genoa, Rachel Drew shot a 41 and Reese Dambman a 42 to lead the Duchesses to the win in the BNC.

Erie 198, Rockridge 204, Sherrard 222: At Sherrard, Isabella Johnson earned medalist honors, and her teammate Michelle Naftzger added a 47 to lead the Panthers to the win in the TRAC. Baylie Snowden added a 48 for Erie.

Boys cross country

Rock Falls Rocket Run: At Rock Falls, Erie-Prophetstown ran fourth, West Carroll fifth and the host Rockets sixth. Amboy ran eighth. Henry Nichols finished eighth for the Clippers. Roscoe Davies was the top finisher for the Thunder coming in 10th overall. Daniel Gonzalez ran second for Oregon, Ian Finney of Rock Falls ran 14th, and Braeden Punke took 20th overall for E-P.

Girls cross country

Rock Falls Rocket Run: At Rock Falls, the host Rockets ran third, Oregon finished fourth in the team race, and E-P took sixth overall. Kat Scott finished fourth overall for the Rockets. Anya Anaya took sixth as Oregon’s top finisher, and Sarah Link took eighth overall for the Panthers.