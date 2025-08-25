Sauk Valley girls volleyball preview: 5 to watch in 2025

Here are five players to watch in the Sauk Valley coverage area as the season gets started this week.

Lauren Abbott, Erie-Prophetstown, sr., MB: Abbott was an Illinois Volleyball Coaches Association All-State second-team selection and All-TRAC first-team pick after posting 316 kills, 54 blocks, 25 aces and 34 digs. She is among a number of returning Panthers that helped E-P win its first regional title since becoming a co-op in 2018.

Lauren Abbott (Photo from Erie-Prophetstown)

Leah Carlson, Dixon, sr., S/OH: The versatile player is a University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh recruit. Carlson was an All-Big Northern Conference first-team selection and had 317 assists, 149 digs, 117 kills, 47 blocks and 62 aces.

Leah Carlson, Dixon (Photo contributed by Dixon High School)

Trixie Carroll, Eastland, sr., OH: The Central Michigan University recruit was an All-NUIC first-team selection and posted 453 kills, 61 aces, 242 digs and 20 blocks. She has been named to the All-Area first team the past two years.

Trixie Carroll (Photo contributed by Eastland High School)

Ashlyn Johnson, Erie-Prophetstown, sr., OH: Johnson was an IVCA All-State honorable mention pick, six-rotation player and second-team All-TRAC selection with 38 aces, 245 kills, 226 digs and 23 blocks last season.

Ashlyn Johnson (Photo from Erie-Prophetstown)

Kendra Kingsby, Milledgeville, sr., OH: She was an All-NUIC South first-team selection with 289 kills, 36 aces and 244 digs. Kingsby is coming off her recovery from right shoulder surgery during softball season and was fully cleared to play at the end of July.