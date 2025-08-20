Sterling’s $6.2M Second Street reconstruction on track for June 2026 completion but may face delay

Work on Second Street in Sterling continues Monday, August 18, 2025. Despite some utility delays, construction could be complete by Thanksgiving. (Alex T. Paschal)

Utility coordination problems could delay Sterling’s $6.2 million reconstruction of Second Street, which spans 10 blocks from First Avenue to Route 2.

The project, managed by Gensini Excavating of Princeton, has switched to a three-phase plan after early delays in getting construction plans approved in Springfield.

“We couldn’t start digging out anything until those plans were approved, so we decided to start removing further sections of road so we could keep progressing,” project manager Mike Garland said.

The first phase, from Broadway Avenue to Fourth Avenue, has been largely completed. Garland said curbs, gutters, and storm sewer work are finished, with crews currently focused on sidewalks and driveways.

He said the second phase will cover Fourth Avenue to Route 40, and the final phase will construct a 160-foot pedestrian bridge over Route 40 behind the Plainwell Brass building, connecting to a new multi-use bikeway on East Second Street from First Avenue to Broadway Avenue.

Last October, the City Council committed $655,203 in local funds toward the bikeway path, which is primarily supported through an Illinois Transportation Enhancement Program grant that will reimburse 80% of construction costs.

City officials say the bike pathway is designed to close gaps in Sterling’s trail system and link existing routes across the city. Once built, the bridge and new path will tie into trails that already run from behind Walmart and Peabodys to Woodlawn Avenue, then through Sinnissippi Park along the Rock River and toward the Dillon Home Museum.

The new connection will continue south along Second Avenue to the railroad tracks and behind Bradford Supply before crossing into the former National Building parking lot. From there, it will reach the riverfront, using the existing sidewalk under the viaduct or potentially a future 10-foot-wide path in front of the former National Manufacturing building leading toward the Farmers Market area.

The bike pathway is part of a larger effort to create a circular system of trails throughout the community. Work is already underway to finish a link along Lynn Boulevard that will connect Route 40 to Westwood, pending final easements near Sauk Valley Bank. On the city’s east side, officials are negotiating with the Whiteside County Housing Authority to complete a segment between Locust Street and Sixth Avenue, filling in the trail to Franklin School.

Despite earlier delays, Garland said the overall project is still on track for the previously planned June 2026 completion.

“The only thing that could slightly hold me up is that I’m waiting on ComEd. They have something along the lines of 39 power poles they have to move,” Garland told Shaw Local. ”They haven’t started moving them yet. That’s one of my biggest holdups.

He said the city and contractors have limited influence over utility schedules, which are federally regulated.

After curb work on the second phase is finished, Garland said, his team plans to pave the full length of the road.

“My intention is to have the road usable before Thanksgiving,” Garland said. “We might not have the sidewalks done by that point, but I’m shooting to have the road usable by then.”

Funding for the Second Street project comes from motor fuel tax revenue, federal Surface Transportation Program funds and local sales taxes. City officials say the project will improve safety and mobility for drivers, cyclists and pedestrians along Second Street.