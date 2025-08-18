Ogle County property transfers for Aug. 11-15, 2025

Warranty deeds

Jane Cress Jabour Edgar, trustee, and Jane Cress Jabour Edgar Lv Tr to Joshua G Kastner, one parcel in Grand Detour Township: 21-13-152-002, $56,000.

Thomas Grimes Sr, deceased by heirs, and Janet M Grimes, deceased by heirs, to Juan Reteria, 207 Southview Drive, Rochelle, $155,000.

Timothy Dial to Ashley Jean Nicole Dial, 12 W. 1st St., Mt. Morris, $140,000.

Erik A Boehmke to Julane Sullivan, 410 S. 7th St., Oregon, $287,000.

Ritchie-Westcot Partnership to Tiliaer Timber And Farmland Llc and Tiliaer Timber & Farmland Llc, one parcel in Dement Township: 25-34-400-002, $1,696,464.

Steven P Huber and Rhonda D Huber to James Smith Jr and Leesa Smith, 3894 E. Whippoorwill Lane, Byron, $346,500.

John T Geeves and Peggy L Geeves to Nathan Geeves, Alex Geeves, Andrea Mcconnell and Heather Wright, 5100 E. Hamlet Circle, Byron, $0.

Nancy Jordan and Nancy S Jordan to Cheryl A Wash, trustee, William J Wash, trustee, and Cheryl A Wash Tr, 118 Crabapple Court, Dixon,$70,000.

Nancy S Jordan to Mario Laplaca and Joshua Kassing, 109 Crabapple Court, Dixon, $22,500.

David J Myers and Barry J Myers to Barry Myers and Danika Myers, 308 N. Maple Ave., Forreston, $43,000.

Matthew Reynolds and Gecille Reynolds to Clarke Larsen, 120 Harvest Glenn Drive, Davis Junction, $304,900.

Shirley A Farwell to James Andrew Moe and Tanya Denise Moe, 8033 S. Pine St., Dixon, $185,000.

Wanda Opperman to Frank Smith and Tinna Smith, 6754 E. IL Rte 64, Chana, $344,000.

Mark A Rosko and Aimee Rosko to Lukas Karuza and Loretta Karuza, 388 Red Fox Drive, Davis Junction, $299,000.

Randy C Opsahl to Nicole Molnar, one parcel in Rockvale Township, 09-11-176-010 and 408 E. North Park Drive, Byron, $25,000.

Nathan E Fahs to Maddison T O’rorke, 3006 E. Holcomb Rd, Oregon, $183,000.

Robert D Dewolfe to Suzanne M Sharer, David W Sharer and Stephen C Sharer, 107 E. Center St., Mt. Morris, $170,000.

Robin L Mennenga to Collective Home Services Inc, 6995 S. IL Rte 26, Polo, $215,000.

Allan J Knapp, Leanne Adams-Knapp and Leann Adams Knapp, to Bryan Mora and Jordan Myatt, 1050 N. 8th St., Rochelle, $270,000.

Dean R Heinze and Patricia Heinze to Eric Nesemeier, 612 S. 1st Ave., Forreston, $133,000.

Randall A Roberts to Katie Barrett and Mark Milligan, 238 S. Walnut St., Stillman Valley, $225,000.

Timothy Lee Ellis, Gary Michael Ellis and Jeffrey Alan Ellis to Alex Stewart, 522 S. 3rd St., Rochelle, $207,000.

Quit claim deeds

Penni S Welte to Jeffrey S Welte, 7957 E. Mcgregor Rd, Byron, $0.

D Eugune Batty, deceased by heirs, to Bruce E Batty and Wendy S Batty, 6009 N. Blackwood Rd, Davis Junction, $0.

John W Beltz and Rebecca B Beltz to John W Beltz, 210 E. Rockvale Drive, Byron, $0.

Allen M Mathewson and Rita K Mathewson to Allen M Mathewson, 135 S. Pine St., Stillman Valley, $0.

James D Felts to estate of Renee Felts, 423 Creekside Drive, Byron, $0.

Jeffrey R. Cates to Soren B Cates and Eric B Cates, one parcel in Rockvale Township: 09-02-177-009, $09.

Aaron Kingham to Aaron Kingham and Teesha S Kingham, 503 S. Central St., Woosung, and one parcel in Woosung Township: 20-11-402-011, $0.

Richard D Mennenga to Robin L Mennenga, 6995 S IL Rte 26, Polo, $0.

Trustees deeds

Marilyn K Nelson, trustee, Marcia Sue Flessner, trustee, Marlys A Carpenter, trustee, Edward A Schnulle Tr and Marian Schnulle Tr to Marlys A Carpenter and Robert D Carpenter, one parcel in Lincoln Township: 07-36-200-004, $0.

David E Babics, trustee, Carla M Babics, trustee, and Babics Joint Tr to Taylor N Carlson, 405 St. Francis Drive, Dixon, $265,000.

Patrick C O’brien, trustee, Doreen O’brien, trustee, and Patrick C & Doreen O’brien Irrev Tr to Properties Ramos Llc, 130 E. 5th St., Byron, $230,000.

Central Bank Il, trustee, First National Bank And Trust Company Of Rochelle, trustee, Central Bank Il Tr76027, and First National Bank And Trust Company Of Rochelle Tr76027 to Tiliaer Timber And Farmland Llc and Tiliaer Timber & Farmland Llc, one parcel in Dement Township: 25-34-400-003, $563,882.

Joseph Jacobs, trustee, and John E Jacobs to Laura Dewey, John M Jacobs, Barbara A Rude and Joseph Paul Jacobs, one parcel in Woosung Township: 20-12-200-002 and one parcel in Grand Detour Township: 21-07-100-007, $0.

Donald E Scheffler, trustee, and Donald E Scheffler Tr to Nathan E Merrill and Stacey L Merrill, 5215 Mount Morris Road, Mt.Morris, $818,580.

Chicago Title Land Trust Company Trustee and Chicago Title Land Trust Company Tr1090742 to David G Ludwig and Linda J Ludwig, one parcel in Pine Rock Township: 17-32-300-018, $0.

Trustees deed trust

Stillman Banccorp, trustee, and Max J Wenzel Tr to Richard H Wenzel, trustee, and Richard H Wenzel Tr, 189 W. Water Rd, Leaf River, $749,813.

Stillman Banccorp, trustee, and Max J Wenzel Tr to David Justin Myers and Gail Elizabeth Myers, one parcel in Byron Township: 05-19-200-001, $993,250.

Stillman Banccorp, trustee, and Max J Wenzel Tr to Diane K Hemmersbach, Michael J Hemmersbach and Kenneth D Lingbeck, one parcel in Leaf River Township: 04-08-200-001, $1,476,115.