Shaw Local Radio Podcast: Talk-Line with Steve Marco interviews Li Arellano on redistricting, DCFS and more

The TALK-LINE interview for Aug. 15 featured Illinois 37th District State Senator Li Arellano of Dixon discussing his participation at the Illinois State Fair Governor’s and Republican Day.

Also discussed: the recent redistricting situations in Texas and California, and what he calls the “double standard” of the Illinois Governor with this issue, along with new laws dealing with agriculture and health that will benefit the state. In addition to that, Arellano criticizes the problems within the Department of Children and Family Services and moving forward with ideas shared by constituents of the district that he will take to Springfield as work in the upcoming session.

