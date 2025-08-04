Ogle County sheriff announces reelection bid

Ogle County Sheriff Brian VanVickle addresses the media Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2024, concerning a special presentation from Armor Research Company. VanVickle formally announced Monday, Aug. 4, 2025, that he will run for reelection. (Alex T. Paschal)

Ogle County Sheriff Brian VanVickle has officially announced his intention to seek reelection in the upcoming election cycle.

VanVickle, a Republican, privately shared his decision with close supporters at a June fundraiser, then followed up with a formal public declaration on Monday.

“Over the past three terms, we have accomplished a tremendous amount, but there is still important work ahead,” VanVickle said in a news release.

VanVickle said major milestones reached during his tenure include:

The implementation of a countywide law enforcement records system that brings all agencies onto a unified platform, sharing information and saving tax dollars.

Demonstrated proven leadership during numerous large-scale natural disasters and significant high-profile criminal cases.

As the former president of the Illinois Sheriffs’ Association and current member of the Executive Board, he continues to represent law enforcement and the citizens of Ogle County on a state level.

The acquisition of significant state and federal grant funding, securing nearly half a million dollars in equipment and staffing, without burdening local taxpayers.

“Fiscal responsibility has been a core principle of my administration,” VanVickle said. “These grant opportunities have allowed us to make critical investments in public safety at no cost to the residents of Ogle County.”

As the sheriff’s office continues to evolve, VanVickle said personnel development remains a top priority.

With a wave of retirements and a notably young office, VanVickle plans to expand education and training initiatives. He also announced that grant funding has secured an additional investigator, ensuring the office continues to meet community needs.

“I’m excited about the future of this office,” VanVickle said. “We have an incredible group of committed and professional deputies, and we look forward to helping shape the next generation of law enforcement professionals in this county by remaining on the cutting edge of training, technology, and innovation. As I have said since my inaugural campaign – together, we will make the difference.”

The primary election will be March 17, 2026, with the general election set for Nov. 3, 2026.