Shaw Local Radio Podcast: Talk-Line with Steve Marco interviews Dixon Police Patrol Officer Lucas Kammerer

File photo: Chase Brown (left), 12, and Dameion Ralls, 13, check out the back of a squad car with the help of Dixon Police Chief Steve Howell on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2024, during National Night Out. (Alex T. Paschal)

The TALK-LINE interview for July 29 featured Dixon Police Patrol Officer Lucas Kammerer discussing preparations for the Aug. 5 “National Night Out” observance locally.

National Night Out in Dixon will be run in conjunction with events taking place across the country, connecting law enforcement to the community and how local organizations like the Dixon Police Department, Dixon City and Rural Fire Departments, Lee County Sheriff’s Office, OSF St. Katherine’s Hospital, and others will have vehicles on display.

