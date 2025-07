Serenity Hospice and Home will hold a Bereavement Book Club from 5 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 21.

Attendees will be able to read and discuss “Everything I Never Told You” by Celeste Ng. The book explores how families navigate secrets, sorrow and the longing to be known.

Serenity Hospice and Home is located at 1658 S. Route 2 in Oregon.

For information or to register, call 815-732-4111.