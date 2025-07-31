Ogle County sheriff’s squad car hit at scene of 2-vehicle wreck on I-39

A collision on Interstate 39 in Ogle County on July 26, 2025, resulted in the closure of the northbound lanes of the busy highway. (Photo provided by Monroe TownShi)

First responders in Ogle County are urging motorists to slow down when they see vehicles stopped along a highway or when emergency vehicles are responding to an incident.

The plea follows a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 39 that left one person injured and an Ogle County sheriff squad car totaled.

First responders from the Monroe Township Fire and Ambulance District issued the plea after a Saturday evening multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 39 that resulted in the closure of the northbound lanes of the busy highway.

While en route to the scene, first responders learned that a vehicle traveling at highway speed had collided with a pickup truck that had been parked on the shoulder of the road.

“Initial reports indicated at least one patient that was in serious condition with multiple unknowns,“ the fire district posted on social media. ”As such, MercyHealth MD-1 responded directly to the scene along with REACT helicopter. And multiple mutual-aid agencies were requested with ambulances. Multiple other patients were evaluated by the various [emergency medical services] crews.”

At 9:30 p.m., first responders from the Monroe Township Fire and Ambulance District were dispatched to a two-vehicle crash in the northbound lanes of I-39 with reports of multiple injuries.

Illinois State Police Lt. Michael Kuehl said one person was injured and taken by helicopter to Javon Bea Hospital in Rockford after the disabled pickup truck, parked along the interstate, was struck by another vehicle, pushing the truck into its passengers, who were standing outside the vehicle in the ditch.

“There were six occupants in the truck. They had exited the vehicle when another vehicle hit the truck into one of the occupants,” Kuehl said.

The driver of that vehicle, Daniel Ramos-Orozco, 27, of Rochelle, was cited for aggravated driving while under the influence of alcohol (resulting in bodily harm), driving while under the influence of alcohol, operating a motor vehicle without insurance, driving too fast for conditions and improper lane usage.

With the help of the Ogle County Sheriff’s Office and the Illinois State Police, the highway’s northbound lanes were closed. While assisting with traffic control, an Ogle County squad car also was hit.

Ogle County Sheriff Brian VanVickle said a deputy had exited the vehicle before the crash.

“Our deputy was out of the vehicle, directing traffic, when their squad was struck,” VanVickle said. “There was significant damage. It is a total loss.”

Kuehl said the driver of the vehicle that struck the squad, Michael Stone, 72, of Loves Park, was cited under Scott’s Law for improper passing of an emergency vehicle, not having insurance and driving too fast for conditions.

Ramos-Orozco appeared in Ogle County Circuit Court on Monday, July 28, and was released with pretrial conditions. His next court hearing is at 10 a.m. Aug. 6.

Monroe Township first responders urged motorists to be more cautious.

“While we do not know the causes of either incident, we hope everybody learns from these incidents to please slow down and move over when you see flashing lights or even a car parked on the shoulder,” district officials said. “If you see law enforcement, [the Illinois Department of Transportation or] fire/EMS directing traffic, please pay attention to them. Do not attempt to drive around them to go on your way. They are likely stopping or rerouting traffic due to incidents like this.”

District officials thanked the following agencies for responding with mutual aid for the incident: Kirkland Fire Department, Blackhawk & New Milford Fire Protection District, Lynn-Scott-Rock FPD, Northwest Rescue, Mercyhealth Prehospital Services and REACT w/ MD-1, Illinois State Police, Ogle County Sheriff’s Office and Maggio Truck Center.