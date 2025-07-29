Ogle County property transfers for July 21-25, 2025

Warranty deeds

Doug James Baker and Megan Baker to Robin Blunt, 5280 Harlan Drive, Rochelle, $219,900.

Audrey R Kilker to Kris Fuchs and Thomas Fuchs, 9641 N. Hollywood Road, Forreston, $219,000.

Henry T Tideman to Henry T Tideman and Brian C Tideman, 711 Monroe St., Oregon, $0.

Boyle Rochelle Venture Llc to 92131 Llc, two parcels in Dement Township: 25-28-300-002 and 25-29-400-004, $2,588,993.

Steve Hammer to Smithee Properties Llc,105 Oak Lane, Dixon, $20,000.

R Brad Long to David R Farias and Susan E Farias, 116 W. Mason St., Polo, $95,000.

Penny A Ebert to Jeffrey Watson and Jessica Watson, 8504 N. Byron Hills Court, Byron, $278,000.

Glen M Majewski and Cheryl L Youtsey to Michael Munns and Kimberley Munns, 2995 N. Silver Ridge Drive, Oregon, $306,500.

Steven L Bryant and Roberta M Bryant to Grupo Casa Zepeda Inc, 515 5th Ave., Rochelle, $179,900.

Paul E Busching and Mary Beth Busching to Kevin M Hunt and Phoebe M Hughes, 24-18-246-010, $335,000.

Bernice E Zaehringer, Bernice E York, and Donald W Zaehringer to Myroslav Hutyy, 605 N. Fourth St., Oregon, $252,000.

Rlg Enterprises to Norman Reinford and Phyllis Reinford, one parcel in Pine Rock Township: 17-15-352-003, $37,540.

Paolo Maniscalco, Brianna G Maniscalco and Brianna G Pigatti to Hunter Hauffe and Tegan Gannon, 6760 N. Summit Drive, Byron, $245,000.

Thomas P Walton and Kimberly K Walton to Daniel Johnson, 111 S. 4th Ave., Forreston, $190,000.

Daniel E Luepkes to Sawyer Kuepker, two parcels in Oregon-Nashua Township: 16-14-352-002 and 16-14-352-003, $62,000.

Quit claim deeds

Dreek W Wheeler to Abby E Wheeler, 1519 Westmont Drive, Byron, $0.

Miguel Garcia Vazquez to Miguel Garcia Vazquez, trustee, Beatris Esparza Lopez, trustee, and Garcia Miguel Lv Tr, 805 W. 10th St., Rochelle, $0.

Jeffrey A Smice and Stephanie R Smice to Jeffrey A Smice, 403 E. Brayton Rd, Mt. Morris, $0.

Derek D Horner to Chrystina Ann Horner, 4969 S Richard Rd, Rochelle, $0.

Wanda S Brimhall to Judy Stone, 1021 Lincoln Hwy, Rochelle, $0.

Mike Hummermeier and Cody Whitehead to Cody A Whitehead and Gabrielle Crapp, 411 S. Oak Ave., Forreston, $0.

Elizabeth Hall and Elizabeth Heiden to Elizabeth A Hall, trustee, and Elizabeth A Hall Family Tr, 7555 W. Town Line Road, Leaf River, $0.

Trustees deeds

James L Coffman, trustee, James L Coffman Famr Tr, Harold L Coffman Tr, and Dorothy G Coffman Tr to Coffmans Country Acres Llc Llc and Coffman’s Country Acres Llc Llc, 1023 S Valentine Rd, Polo; 7270 S Glenn Rd, Polo; and one parcel in Woosung Township: 20-08-100-004, $0.

Kim Smeja to Kim Smeja, trustee, and Kim Smeja Tr2025, 09-27-300-004, $0.

Chicago Title Land Trust Company Trustee, Land Trust Company Trustee, Chicago Title Land Trust Company Tr8584 and Land Trust Company Tr8584 to Ryan Bros Llc, 7110 S. Rock Nation Road, Dixon, $0.

Matthew D Jones, trustee, and Sara J Jones Lv Tr to Matthew D Jones, trustee, Timothy E Jones, trustee, and Jones Family Rev Tr, one parcel in Byron Township: 05-10-400-002, $0.

Peggy A Bellows, trustee, Tex E Bellows, trustee, and Double L Tr1293 to Tyler T Bellows and Chasity A Bellows, 2708 S. Ridge Road, Oregon, $350,000.

Deeds in trust

Jimmy J Combs and Paula J Combs to Jimmy J Combs, trustee, Paula J Combs, trustee, and Combs Family Rev Tr1, 1235 Sunnymeade Drive, Rochelle, and 900 S. Seventh St., Rochelle, $0.