Kitzman’s Farm Sanctuary tours are Aug. 2

Kitzman’s Farm Sanctuary is inviting the public for a special outdoor walking tour Saturday, Aug. 2, 2025.

Guests will enjoy a behind-the-scenes look at the Dixon sanctuary’s beautiful landscape and the animals who call it home.

The walking tour includes visits through the orchard, farm animal areas, flower gardens, greenhouse, and the vineyard – all nestled within the sanctuary’s peaceful countryside setting.

A $10 donation per person is requested to participate, with all proceeds going directly toward the care and feeding of the sanctuary’s rescued animals.

“This is a wonderful opportunity to connect with nature and see firsthand the work we do to provide a safe, loving environment for our animals,” said Tracy Kitzman, founder of Kitzman’s Farm Sanctuary.

Space is limited. Register online at kitzmansfarmsanctuary.com to secure your spot.