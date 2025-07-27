Whiteside County Natural Area Guardians awards $500 scholarship

The Whiteside County Natural Area Guardians scholarship committee recently awarded a scholarship to Megan Plumley of Geneseo.

The $500 scholarship is awarded to a junior or senior college student studying in an environmental or agricultural-related field.

Plumley is a junior at the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point’s Natural Resources College. She is majoring in wildlife ecology and management with a captive wildlife minor. Plumley participated in a summer field experience to receive hands-on forestry, soils, waters and wildlife experience.

The field experience is one of three sessions required for graduation. She also works as a resident assistant and is a band, choir, church and Izaak Walton League student chapter member. Plumley also intends on working as a Liberty Camp counselor.

For more information, call 815-772-2124, ext. 3.