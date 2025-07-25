Fenton man pleads not guilty to possessing images of child sex abuse

A Fenton man has pleaded not guilty to a charge of possessing images of child sexual abuse.

David W. Bomleny, 44, entered a not-guilty plea Monday, July 21, in Whiteside County Circuit Court.

Bomleny is accused of possessing an image of sexual abuse, such as “a film, videotape, or other moving depiction or other similar visual reproduction or depiction by computer” of a child that he knew to be younger than 13, according to court documents.

The alleged offense, a Class 2 felony, occurred Jan. 5, according to court documents. The charge was filed June 2.

Bomleny has been granted pretrial release. His next court appearance is a jury pretrial conference at 9 a.m. Oct. 29. His trial is set to begin Nov. 4. He has demanded a speedy trial and is represented by Whiteside County Public Defender James Fagerman.