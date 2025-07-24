Sen. Arellano opens new Dixon office

A ribbon is cut for state Sen. Li Arellano’s new office Wednesday, July 23, 2025, in Dixon. The office is located at 86 S. Galena Ave, suite 2, in Dixon. (Alex T. Paschal)

A few words, a ribbon-cutting and senatorial-decorated cookies were all in play Wednesday as District 37 state Sen. Li Arellano opened his new office in Dixon.

Located at 86 S. Galena Ave., Suite 2 in Dixon, the office will be staffed by Chief of Staff Nancy Naylor from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Naylor also will take requests for earlier or later hours if needed. She can be reached by calling 779-251-5003.

The office will be used to take care of any constituent who needs help with issues dealing with veterans affairs, the Secretary of State’s Office or the Treasury department, to name a few.