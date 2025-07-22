1 person dead in plane crash near Ogle County Airport; Route 64 closed

Authorities block off part of Illinois Route 64 between Mt. Morris and Oregon because of a plane crash near the Ogle County Airport. (Earleen Hinton)

One person is dead after a plane crash near the Ogle County Airport on Tuesday morning.

Ogle County Sheriff Brian VanVickle confirmed that a single occupant of a crop duster plane died.

VanVickle said the sheriff’s office was notified of the crash at 9:36 a.m. Tuesday.

“When we arrived on scene, there was a crop duster that was fully engulfed on the north side of Illinois Route 64,” VanVickle said.

Authorities have blocked off Illinois Route 64 between Mt. Morris and Oregon. VanVickle said seven power poles were impacted because of the crash, and there are a number of people without power.

The road will remain closed until the power lines are fixed. VanVickle said the sheriff’s office is also awaiting the arrival of the National Transportation Safety Board.

Identification of the deceased will be withheld pending family notification.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.