IDOT: Morrison’s stretch of U.S. 30 in line for $15.2M rebuild

Faith Duncan (right) of the Illinois Department of Transportation explains the proposed U.S. 30 enhancement project to Morrison residents Wednesday, July 16, 2025, at Odell Public Library. (Charlene Bielema)

As Morrison residents walked along an illustration propped up at the city’s library on Wednesday, they were able to get their first glimpse of a newly proposed plan to upgrade a stretch of U.S. 30 through town.

Morrison residents view an illustration of proposed U.S. 30 improvements Wednesday, July 16, 2025, at Odell Public Library in Morrison. (Charlene Bielema)

About 300 people turned out at the five-hour open house where Illinois Department of Transportation officials walked and talked with those interested in the $15.2 million project that could see construction start in mid- to late 2029.

“This is Step 1,” said Mat Dobie, a condemnation engineer with IDOT’s Dixon office. “We’re here to get the vibe from the town.”

Dobie spent time talking one-on-one with residents as he pointed to the illustration that, block by block, mapped out potential changes for a primary corridor that carries 9,000 motorists daily either west toward Iowa or east to Sterling/Rock Falls as it slices through the city of 4,100 people.

This image provided by the Illinois Department of Transportation shows the area of U.S. 30 through Morrison that would see improvements under a proposed IDOT plan. (Photo provided by the Illinois Department of Transportation)

Dobie, as well as other IDOT officials on hand from the Dixon office, said the response they had been receiving throughout the afternoon was a good one. They said residents were excited about roadwork to repair the rough ride through town – to the point where they want it to start even earlier than plans call for.

The work as proposed would start 1/10th of a mile west of Illinois 78 – which is on the western edge of town – to 2/10th of a mile east of Jackson Street on the east side of town.

The original road was built in the 1930s, according to IDOT. Throughout the years, a portion from Jackson Street to Bishop Road on the east edge of town and a stretch of U.S. 30 on the west side from Garden Plain Road to Milnes Drive have undergone widening, patching and resurfacing projects.

The plan presented Wednesday is part of an IDOT study that would turn the two-lane road into three lanes, reconstruct U.S. 30’s aging pavement, and add turn lanes and a bi-directional turn lane to help relieve congestion.

The project also would include drainage, culvert and safety improvements as needed; pedestrian, Americans with Disability Act and bicycle accommodations would be considered per IDOT’s Complete Streets policy, according to IDOT.

The project would include installation of curb and gutter, storm sewer, retaining walls, turn lanes and sidewalks. Also included in the plan is a multi-use path that would run on the south side of the upgraded road.

The project would involve extensive coordination with the city of Morrison, the Morrison Historical Society and other project stakeholders, according to IDOT documents. Property acquisition would most likely be necessary in the eastern portion of the proposed plan, Dobie said.

[ View a block-by-block image of the plan ]

IDOT’s next move as presented Wednesday will be collecting more data about the project and receiving feedback from residents. Comments continue to be accepted. To do so, according to the IDOT website:

Mail: Region Two Engineer, Attn: Studies and Plans, Illinois Department of Transportation, 819 Depot Ave., Dixon IL, 61021-3500

Email: Brad Cushman, project manager and designer, at Brad.Cushman@illinois.gov

Phone: 815-284-5996

You also can fill out a comment form. Enter U.S. 30 Morrison in the “Subject Matter” field.

All comments IDOT receives about the project will be reviewed and evaluated against criteria such as feasibility, whether its practical, adherence to project goals, and compliance with state and federal policies and laws. Comments that meet those criteria could be considered for incorporation into the project’s design.

IDOT would next finalize project development reports and prepare the final plans and supporting documents required for construction. The project timeline as it now stands sets design approval for early 2027. Bid letting would happen in early 2029, with construction to start later that year, Dobie said.