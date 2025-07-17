Sweet Corn Fest in Savanna is Aug. 1

SAVANNA – To celebrate Sweet Corn Appreciation Day, state Rep. Tony McCombie is hosting a celebration Aug. 1.

McCombie passed legislation in 2022 to make Aug. 1 the official Sweet Corn Appreciation Day in Illinois. This year’s event marks the fourth annual celebration.

“Sweet Corn Day is a celebration of community, connection and the simple joy of sharing good food with the people we care about,” McCombie said. “Sweet corn holds a special place in our hearts and on our tables, and reaching the fourth annual Sweet Corn Day is a meaningful milestone that reflects the enthusiasm that continues to grow around this event. It keeps getting bigger and better.”

All are welcome. The event will feature bounce houses, face painting and, of course, sweet corn.

The event will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Aug. 1, at 9317 State Route 84, Savanna.

If you have questions about Sweet Corn Day, call 815-291-8989.