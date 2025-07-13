Borders to be topic at Country Crossroads Quilt Guild program July 21

The Country Crossroads Quilt Guild meets monthly at the Forreston Grove Church, Freeport Road, Forreston. Visit countrycrossroadsquiltguild.com for more information. (Earleen Hinton/Shaw Media)

The Country Crossroads Quilt Guild will welcome Linda Halpin from Reedsberg, Wisconsin, for its program Monday, July 21.

Halpin’s presentation is titled “Borders on Parade.” Using her personal collection of quilts, she will guide the audience through a wide range of possibilities for border treatments by examining dozens of variations in border design.

Visitors are welcome to attend the program for a $5 fee at the door. Membership dues are $20 a year.

Guild meetings are held at 7 p.m. the third Monday of each month (except December) at Forreston Grove Church, 7246 Freeport Road in Forreston. Doors open at 6 p.m. to provide ample time to meet and greet members before the meeting.

For more information, call program committee Chair Kay Walker at 815-275-2904 or guild President Jennifer Newcomer at 708-774-3279.