Lee County Sheriff’s Office releases Fourth of July enforcement statistics

Emblem of Lee County Sheriff's Department, seen on a squad car on Friday, April 21, 2023. (Shaw Local News Network file photo)

Lee County sheriff’s deputies made one impaired driving arrest, including alcohol- and cannabis-related arrests, and issued 19 seat belt citations during the recent Fourth of July “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over,” “Drive High Get a DUI” and “Click It or Ticket” safety campaigns that ran from June 20 through July 7.

Deputies also issued the following:

Nine speeding citations

Nine distracted driving citations

Three no valid driver’s license/suspended driver’s license citations

Six citations for other moving violations

40 traffic warnings

The department carried out a total of 61 traffic stops.

Law enforcement agencies throughout Illinois participated in this statewide effort. The Lee County Sheriff’s Office joined forces with more than 200 other state and local law enforcement agencies conducting the safety effort, which featured high-visibility enforcement combined with a variety of outreach activities, including a media campaign.

The “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over,” “Drive High Get a DUI” and “Click It or Ticket” campaigns are made possible by federal traffic safety funds administered by the Illinois Department of Transportation.